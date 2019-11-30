×
The highest Adelaide score and 10th on the all-time list - Opta data on Warner's 335

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Nov 2019, 21:16 IST
David Warner - cropped
David Warner celebrates his triple-hundred against Pakistan

David Warner made history on Saturday as he progressed to 335 not out - the highest score at Adelaide Oval - in Australia's second Test against Pakistan.

After Warner's stunning knock, which helped the dominant hosts post 589-3 declared before Pakistan slumped to 96-6, we look at the best Opta data relating to his performance.

 

- Warner's 335* is the second-highest individual score by an Australian in Test cricket, only bettered by Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe in October 2003. Don Bradman and Mark Taylor compiled innings of 334 in 1930 and 1998 respectively.

- The Warner innings also yielded the 10th-highest score in Test history, a list topped by Brian Lara's unbeaten 400 against England in 2004.

---

10 highest Test scores

400* - Brian Lara - West Indies v England, April 2004

380 - Matthew Hayden - Australia v Zimbabwe, October 2003

375 - Brian Lara - West Indies v England, April 1994

374 - Mahela Jayawardene - Sri Lanka v South Africa, July 2006

365* - Garfield Sobers - West Indies v Pakistan, February 1958

364 - Len Hutton - England v Australia, August 1938

340 - Sanath Jayasuriya - Sri Lanka v India, August 1997

337 - Hanif Mohammad - Pakistan v West Indies, January 1958

336* - Wally Hammond - England v New Zealand, March 1933

335* - David Warner - Australia v Pakistan, November 2019

---

- The previous highest score at Adelaide Oval was an innings of 299 not out by Bradman against South Africa in 1932.

- Only three Australia players have passed 250 more than once in Test cricket. Warner and Michael Clarke have done so twice, while Bradman achieved the feat five times.

- Virender Sehwag (four) is the only opener to have made more 250+ scores than Warner in Tests. Warner is one of five men with two scores of 250 or more, along with Alastair Cook, Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya and Graeme Smith.

- Warner's 335* is the highest individual score in a men's day/night Test. The previous best was Azhar Ali's 302 not out against West Indies in October 2016.

