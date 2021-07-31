IND vs SL: 3 Indian players who made a strong case for T20 World Cup

India’s recent tour of Sri Lanka provided the perfect platform for players to stake a claim ahead of the T20 World Cup. With plenty of competition and limited places up for grabs, the series witnessed some of India’s fine and proven talent rising to the occasion and performing under pressure.

3 Indian players who deserve to be a part of T20 World Cup squad

The fiercely competed white-ball series saw both sides win three games each across formats. More importantly, however, the series allowed India to test their bench strength and provided an opportunity for a few of their fringe players to come into the reckoning for the first-team squad.

In this article, we look at three such players who have nailed their spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

#3. Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar's meteoric rise in T20 cricket has been impressive

Rahul Chahar was one of the top performers for India on the Sri Lanka tour. The Mumbai Indians tweaker made the most of the limited opportunities with 7 wickets across 3 games.

The leg-spinner was particularly impressive in the T20I decider ending with impressive figures of 3-15 from his four overs and was the lone bright spark in India’s disappointing show. Chahar’s guile and ability to vary his pace makes him a potent weapon, especially in the mid-overs of a T20 game.

With Yuzvendra Chahal’s selection almost certain, Rahul Chahar has done enough to justify his selection as a backup spinner for the T20 World Cup.

#2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar back among wickets augurs well for India

With scrutiny looming over form and fitness prior to the series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked out to prove why he is still one of the top white-ball bowlers in the country.

The 31-year-old troubled the Lankans with his swing early in the innings and was equally menacing in the death overs with his yorkers and change-ups.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks-up a four-for as India clinch the first T20I by 38 runs #SLvIND



Best T20I figures for Ind vs SL

4/8 R Ashwin Vizag 2016

4/18 Ashoke Dinda Pallekele 2012

4/22 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2021 *https://t.co/Ahbhh33A9c pic.twitter.com/mV2m2hKHBJ — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) July 25, 2021

Kumar was the highest wicket-taker for India in the T20I series with a wicket every 12 balls. The Indian vice-captain had an economy of 7.71 in the final four overs of the innings with an incredible dot ball percentage of 33.

A fit and firing Bhuvneshwar Kumar back at his best is a welcome sign for India ahead of the showpiece event.

#1. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has cemented his place in India's T20I squad

Suryakumar Yadav’s dream run in international cricket continued with yet another splendid batting display. The right-hander was at ease in the middle, unperturbed by the slow surfaces on offer in Sri Lanka.

Big fan of Bhuvi and this performance will be great for his confidence on this comeback trail but my player of the match was Suryakumar Yadav. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 25, 2021

While the rest of the batsmen struggled to time their shots, Yadav comfortably crafted his innings in the most sublime fashion. The Mumbai batsman scored 124 runs in three games at an average of 62 and followed it up with a half-century in his only T20I appearance on the tour.

Although COVID-19 scare cut down Suryakumar Yadav’s participation from the final two T20Is, his run of form has almost made him a certainty in India’s T20I lineup for the World Cup.

Edited by Rohit Mishra