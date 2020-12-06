IND vs AUS 2020, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Australia takes on the Indian cricket team in the third and final T20 international of the Dettol T20I series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The Indian cricket team clinched the T20I series 2-0 after chasing down Australia's total of 194 in the second T20I. It was a complete team effort from the visitors, who won their third successive game in this tour.

Hardik Pandya's 22-ball 42 helped finish the game off for the Indian cricket team, though it was made possible by contributions from everyone in the top-order. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 36-ball 52.

With the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar were taken to the cleaners by the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith. T Natarajan, however, continued his impressive run and bowled a terrific spell of two for 20 runs in his four overs.

Australia was forced to make a couple of changes to their team, with skipper Aaron Finch missing out with a niggle. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade blazed away to a terrific start and perished after making a 32-ball 58.

The middle-order built some decent partnerships helping Australia post a pretty solid total of 195 on the board.

While Australia's spinners bowled well, they missed the experience of pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who missed out due to different reasons. Both Daniel Sams and Andrew Tye tried their best, but the power of Pandya and Kohli proved to be too much in the end.

Both teams will look to test their benches in the third T20I and perhaps rest some key players ahead of the all-important Test series.

Match details

Date: December 8, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 01:40 PM (IST), 08:10 AM (GMT), 07:10 PM (Local)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Weather forecast

It should be cloudy in Sydney during the time of the match. The temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius, with no rain expected.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sydney has proved to be really good for the batsmen on this tour. While the spinners' overs will be crucial, this should be a high-scoring encounter once again.

Predicted XIs

Australia

Matthew Wade got Australia off to a great start against the Indian cricket team

Australia is likely to provide their bowlers with another opportunity despite the defeat. D'Arcy Short hasn't found his feet at the crease, though, and Alex Carey could replace him in the side.

Predicted XI: D'Arcy Short/Alex Carey, Matthew Wade (WK/C), Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa.

India

The Indian cricket team is on a roll in T20Is

The Indian cricket team should remain unchanged for this game, given that they have no injuries. They may, however, opt to give some game time to Jasprit Bumrah before the Test series, with Deepak Chahar making way.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah/Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur.

Match prediction

While the Aussies will desperately look to secure a consolation win, the Indian cricket team looks stronger than them in all departments and are likely to whitewash the hosts with a win in the third T20I.

Prediction: India to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv