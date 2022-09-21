IND vs AUS 2022: 3 Indian players who exceeded expectations in the 1st T20I

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia kicked off at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, September 22, with the visitors taking a 1-0 lead.

Australia won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. The Men in Blue scored runs at a breakneck pace and eventually posted a mammoth total of 208/6 on the scoreboard for the Aussies to chase.

However, the Indian bowlers failed to do the job for their side. The Baggy Greens completed the chase with four balls to spare thanks to a brilliant knock from Cameron Green and Matthew Wade - the latter finishing the chase in an awe-inspiring manner.

With that said, let's take a look at three Indian players who stood out in the encounter.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored a fine half-century on Tuesday.

KL Rahul was on the receiving end of flak from fans and critics alike after a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign. His strike rate in the continental tournament was a cause for worry.

The team management will breather a sigh of relief after the right-handed batter blasted 55 off 35 balls against Australia on Tuesday.

It is important for India to see Rahul in a rich vein of form before the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia as an in-form Rahul is a surefire opener for any side.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya was the highest run-scorer.

Hardik Pandya was at his absolute best as he slammed a blistering 71* off 30 balls at a marvelous strike rate of 236.67. Pandya came in to bat at No.5 and had a clear aim in mind - smashing the ball all around the park.

The ace all-rounder ended his innings with five massive sixes and seven boundaries, with three of those sixes coming in the last three balls of the 20th over as India breached the 200-mark.

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers on Tuesday.

With Ravindra Jadeja out due to a knee injury, it looks like Axar Patel has cemented his spot in the starting XI. In the free-scoring first T20I, Axar was the most economical bowler as he conceded only 17 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 4.25.

The Gujarat-born all-rounder also picked up three crucial wickets of Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis. He also has the trust of the team management, who sent him to bat at No.6 above Dinesh Karthik.

