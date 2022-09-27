IND vs AUS 2022: Looking at 3 best batting performances from the recent T20I series between India and Australia 

Following their defeat in the opening T20I, team India scripted a remarkable comeback to trounce Australia 2-1 in the three-match series. Rohit Sharma and Co. defeated the Kangaroos by six wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday (September 25) to seal another white-ball bilateral series.

The high-octane series proved to be highly-competitive as both the cricketing giants aimed to hit their straps before the upcoming T20 World Cup next month. All three games were high-scoring encounters, with an average of 10.3 runs being scored in every over throughout the series.

Both India and Australia boasted several incredible batters. Over the course of the three-match series, there were numerous instances when individuals stepped up and put their side ahead in the game with some striking performances.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three batting performances from the recently concluded T20I series between India and Australia.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 46* off 20 in the second T20I in Nagpur

Rohit Sharma during the second T20I vs Australia in Nagpur [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma put on an exceptional showing in the city of his birth and led his team to a remarkable victory in the second T20I. Due to the wet outfield, the match got delayed and was reduced to an eight-over game.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India restricted Australia to 90/5 in the first innings. While skipper Aaron Finch started the innings with a quick-fire 15-ball 31, Matthew Wade top-scored with a magnificent 43* off 20 balls.

Intent mattered while chasing a total in a truncated match and Indian openers Rohit and KL Rahul batted with purpose as they blasted 20 runs in the first over. After setting the tone for the chase, Rohit absorbed all the pressure that Adam Zampa created after causing three quick blows.

The 'Hitman' held one end tight and paced his innings well, smashing four boundaries and as many sixes in his unbeaten innings of 46 from 20 balls. Rohit scored boundaries from time to time before Dinesh Karthik finished things off with a two-ball 10* run cameo in the last over.

Rohit was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his terrific batting exploits.

#2 Cameron Green - 61 off 30 in the first T20I in Mohali

Cameron Green was perhaps Australia's best player from the series [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Australia's biggest positive from the series was Cameron Green's coming-of-age performances throughout the three games.

With no David Warner in the side, Australia handed the responsibility of opening the batting to Green, who grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The young all-rounder was the highest run-getter from the series, amassing 118 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 214.5.

Green proved to be a thorn in India's flesh right from the opening T20I. He scored his highest individual T20I score of 61 in 30 balls, which propelled his side to a win.

After putting India to bat first in Mohali, Australia bowled well initially before being pushed back in the game by a partnership between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav and some crisp hitting by Hardik Pandya. Pandya scored a well-made 71 from 30 balls as India posted a huge score of 208 in their 20 overs.

ICC @ICC



India prevail in Hyderabad despite the Australian's heroics.



More bit.ly/3R6YhXi A record for the rising Cameron Green!India prevail in Hyderabad despite the Australian's heroics.More A record for the rising Cameron Green!India prevail in Hyderabad despite the Australian's heroics.More 👉 bit.ly/3R6YhXi https://t.co/khWaz9xJaY

Opening an international game for the first time in his career, Green seemed imperturbed by the situation and came out all guns blazing for Australia. He tormented the Indian bowlers and sent them all around the park.

The right-hander hit eight boundaries and four maximums, including a quartet of consecutive fours in his first four balls against Umesh Yadav. After helping his side mount 109 runs in the first ten overs, Green holed out at long-on, having scored 61 off 30.

Eventually, the visitors chased down the total as Matthew Wade's special knock of 45* (from 21 balls) took the side home with four balls remaining.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 69 off 36 in the third T20I in Hyderabad

Suryakumar Yadav shined for India in the third T20I [Pic Credit: BCCI]

India's highest run-getter in 2022, with 682 runs in just 20 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav continued his merry run with the bat in the recently-concluded T20I series as well.

After Suryakumar scored a counter-attacking 46 in the first game, he displayed his serious striking abilities in the series-decider and helped India clinch the series.

Chasing a target of 187 in Hyderabad, India lost both their openers with just 30 runs on the board. Another wicket could've furthered Australia's grip on the series. However, Suryakumar and Virat Kohli had other plans as the duo bailed India out of trouble and stitched together a terrific partnership of 104 runs.

While Kohli played a perfect second-fiddle to Suryakumar, the Mumbai lad exhibited some exquisite and well-crafted strokeplay. In a stunning display of brutal but effortless batting, Suryakumar clobbered five boundaries and as many sixes.

Batting at a strike rate of above 190, Suryakumar never let the required run-rate soar up and went on a rampage against both Australian pacers and spinners. The flamboyant dasher scored a vital 36-ball 69 before getting caught on the boundary in the 14th over. Kohli scored 63 (off 48 balls), while Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten at 25 as India sealed a thrilling win on Sunday.

