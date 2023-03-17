IND vs AUS 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in the 1st ODI in Mumbai  

After claiming the Test series against Australia for the fourth consecutive time, the Men in Blue will host the Aussies for a three-match ODI series. The opening one-day international is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma unavailable for the series-opener, Hardik Pandya will lead the side. Despite the home side completing a memorable clean sweep against the Kiwis in an ODI series earlier this year, they will be wary of Steve Smith's visiting Australian side.

Several Indian players will be eager to impress in the upcoming series, with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be hosted in India later this year.

The surface at Wankhede has historically suited batters more than bowlers. With true bounce and short boundaries, a high-scoring encounter might well be on the cards on Friday.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three batters who could be amongst the runs in the first ODI between India and Australia in Mumbai.

#3 Virat Kohli - IND

Virat Kohli is in red-hot form for India [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Fresh off his marathon innings in the Ahmedabad Test where he played a brilliant 186-run knock, Virat Kohli will be back in action in the format he has dominated for over a decade now.

With 13,000 ODI runs in touching distance now, the former Indian captain would love to dish out another great string of performances.

Against Australia, the Delhi lad has mustered over 2,000 runs at an average of 54.81 in ODIs and will have the responsibility to glue the Indian innings in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.

#2 Steve Smith - AUS

Australia v England - ODI Series: Game 2.

Steve Smith has been the linchpin to Australia's solidity and success over the years. The unorthodox batter is considered one of the modern-day masters of the game and will want to add to his tally in the much-awaited series.

The 33-year-old just loves batting against India in the 50-over format, having accumulated 1,123 runs (his most against any nation) at an average of 62.38 across just 18 innings.

Smith will have the added responsibility of leadership in the series and it won't be a surprise if he leads his troops from the front.

#1 Shubman Gill - IND

Shubman Gill has hit three ODI hundreds this year [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life since the turn of the year and reminded people of his class with a brilliant ton against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test.

As far as ODIs are concerned, the young batting sensation has been ruling the roost for India. He has registered three centuries, including a double century, in his last four ODI appearances. Gill has scored a total of 567 runs at a mind-boggling average of 113.40 in 2023.

Due to his sublime form, Gill will undoubtedly be the prime candidate to shine on Friday and lead India's charge from the top of the order.

