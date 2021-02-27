“Making the most of the extra rest days” - Rishabh Pant shares post-workout picture with Axar Patel

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant uploaded a post-workout picture to his social media account on Saturday. Along with Rishabh Pant, Ahmedabad Test hero Axar Patel and reserve bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Avesh Khan can also be spotted in the picture.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Rishabh Pant posted the picture with the caption:

“All smiles with the boys after an intense workout session. Making the most of the extra rest days @indiancricketteam @akshar.patel @aavi.khan @warrier63.”

With the India vs England pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad finishing in under two days, the Indian team members have got some additional days to rest.

Rishabh Pant did not have much to do in the Test behind the stumps as most of the England wickets fell via the LBW and bowled modes on a tough surface. With the bat, he was caught behind off Joe Root for 1 in the first innings.

The fourth Test and final Test begins at the same venue from March 4. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Test due to personal reasons.

India thrashed England by 10 wickets in the third Test, leading to vigorous debate over the surface used for the pink-ball Test. England were all out for 112 and 81 in their two innings, while India were rolled over for 145 in the first essay before chasing down the 49 needed for victory with ease.

Spinners from both sides dominated the Test. While Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma defended the pitch, England captain Joe Root said the behavior of the pink-ball had quite a big impact on the Test.

Rishabh Pant earns praise from former keeper Farokh Engineer

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer is pleased with the improvement Rishabh Pant has shown in recent times. In fact, the India legend paid a massive compliment to the 23-year-old, saying that Pant reminds him of his younger days.

Speaking on Sportskeeda’s SK Live, Engineer said:

“Rishabh Pant reminds me of my younger days. He has vastly improved. He originally had some technical flaws. But he’s practised hard like MS Dhoni. When he came on the scene, he wasn’t a great keeper. But he practised and worked on his mistakes. Rishabh has a wonderful eye. A wonderful sense of balance and timing. These are the three ingredients for a wicket-keeper or a good cricketer.”

In a short Test career, Rishabh Pant has made a significant impression. He has 1257 runs to his name in 19 matches at an average of 43.34, with two hundreds and six fifties.