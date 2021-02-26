Mohammed Azharuddin explains why batsmen should avoid wearing spikes on turning tracks

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has opined that batsmen should not wear spikes on turning pitches that aid spinners. He made this observation after both Indian and England batsmen struggled against spinners in the recently-concluded two-day pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad.

Posting on his Twitter account, Mohammed Azharuddin wrote that he couldn’t fathom why batsmen wear spikes on surfaces that aid spinners. He posted in this regard:

"It was disappointing to watch the batsmen come a cropper in the Ahmedabad Test. The key to batting on such dry tracks and rank turners is shot-selection and assured footwork. It makes little sense to wear spikes when batting. Rubber soles don't hamper the ability of batsmen."

In another tweet, the former cricketer, who played 99 Tests for India, observed that legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Vivian Richards scored runs on dry wickets while playing with rubber soles. Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted in this regard:

“I have seen some amazing Test knocks being played on tough surfaces by batsmen who wore shoes with rubber soles. And the ones that come to mind are not just Indians like Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and Dilip Vengsarkar but also many a visiting batsman like Sir Vivian Richards, Mike Gatting, Allan Border, Clive Lloyd and several others."

Mohammed Azharuddin also disagreed with the view that without spikes, batsmen can slip while running between wickets. He cited the example of Wimbledon, a tennis tournament where all players wear shoes with rubber soles.

India’s spinners reminded me of 1993: Mohammed Azharuddin

The former India captain, renowned as one of the most stylish batsmen the game has ever produced, got nostalgic following India’s triumph in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted that the manner in which spinners bowled reminded him of the 1993 home series, where India had thrashed England 3-0.

“Well done India. It reminded me of Anil Kumble and Venkatapati Raju bowling in tandem in the 1993 series,” Mohammed Azharuddin tweeted.

In Ahmedabad, India’s spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 11 and seven wickets respectively, helping the hosts trounce England by ten wickets to go 2-1 up in the series.

While there has been plenty of debate around the spinning surface that was on offer in Ahmedabad, Indian opener Rohit Sharma claimed that the pitch had no demons.

"Pitch didn't do anything; honestly speaking, if I can recollect, most of the batsmen got out on straighter deliveries. We also as a batting unit, made a lot of mistakes while batting. We also did not bat well in the first innings; the pitch did not have demons, there is nothing like that," Sharma said during a virtual press conference.

The fourth Test between India and England begins on March 4 in Ahmedabad.