Top 5 spells by Team India fast bowlers in England

Having lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand in Southampton, Team India will be keen to put up a better show in the five-match Test series against England.

Team India got a much-deserved break from the bio-bubble following the loss to the Kiwis in the WTC final. They recently regathered and featured in a three-day practice game against County XI in Durham.

The match gave some much-needed practice to Team India ahead of the Tests against England. Despite England’s obvious weaknesses in the batting department, Team India are likely to have a tough time in the UK during the Test series. They have won only seven and lost 34 of the Test matches that they have played in England.

When Team India pacers shone in England

In the few Tests that Team India have won in England, the pace bowlers have had a major role to play. In this feature, we look back at some fine spells by Team India’s pace bowlers in England.

#5 Hardik Pandya - 5/28 (2018 Nottingham Test)

Hardik Pandya is unfortunately not in the scheme of things for Team India in Test cricket at present. However, during the 2018 tour of England, Pandya proved to be a useful asset to the team as he played the role of an all-rounder.

The Baroda cricketer had a big role to play in Team India’s famous win in the Nottingham Test when India last visited England for a Test series. The visitors posted a decent 329 batting first after which Pandya put India on top by claiming 5 for 28 in six overs.

Pandya sent back England captain Joe Root (16) with a short of a length delivery that straightened after pitching. He also dismissed Jonny Bairstow (15) with one that angled in and seamed away late to catch the edge. The medium-pacer had Chris Woakes (8) and Adil Rashid (5) caught behind and completed a five-for by trapping Stuart Broad (0) lbw with a full and straight delivery.

Top three performances with the ball by an Indian in Tests at Nottingham ⬇️



1⃣ - Hardik Pandya 5/28 - Today

2⃣ - Zaheer Khan 5/75 - 2007

3⃣ - Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5/82 - 2014#CricketMeriJaan #ENGvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 19, 2018

Pandya’s brilliance saw Team India roll over England for 161. Virat Kohli followed up his first-innings 97 with 103 in the second as India set England a massive 521-run target for victory. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 5 for 85 in Team India’s second innings as the visitors cleaned up England for 317 and won the Test by 203 runs.

