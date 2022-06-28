IND vs IRE 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for in the 2nd Ireland-India T20I

Hardik Pandya's first game as captain of India was a memorable one as the visitors defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the first T20I at The Village in Malahide. In a rain-curtailed encounter, the hosts piled up 108/4 in their allotted 12 overs before India cruised to the target with 16 deliveries to spare.

It wasn't as much of a stroll in the park as the end result would suggest though. Ireland had their moments in the contest, a fact reiterated by their recovery from a score of 22/3 to post a competitive total.

The signs were evident that Ireland could push the visitors to the brink come the second T20I at the same venue on Tuesday. With that in mind, here are three player battles that could determine the outcome of this contest.

#1 Craig Young vs. Ishan Kishan

Craig Young found himself on a hat-trick in the series opener against India (File Image).

While his colleagues took some beating, Craig Young broke the first T20I open with the big wicket of Ishan Kishan. He then followed it up with a delivery that jagged back in sharply to trap Suryakumar Yadav in front first ball as Ireland stormed back into the reckoning.

It was quite clear that pitching the ball full and finding that bit of extra movement was the key to success in the series opener. Young used that ploy to great effect, even as his colleagues were guilty of erring on the shorter side.

Kishan has managed to put a lackluster IPL season behind him and has been in rollicking form thereafter for India. If the hosts are to halt the left-hander from running away with the game, it could come down to Young using his angle and late movement to cause some trouble early on.

#2 Harry Tector vs. Umran Malik

BCCI @BCCI That moment when



#TeamIndia That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. 🎥 That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. 👍 👍#TeamIndia https://t.co/fB4IG6xHXN

Harry Tector gave a brilliant account of himself in the first T20I, blazing his way to an unbeaten 64 off just 33 deliveries. Tearing into India's fast-bowlers in particular, the 22-year old received effusive praise from Hardik Pandya, who also gifted him a bat at the end of the contest.

However, the much-awaited debut of Umran Malik didn't go according to plan. With signs of nervousness clearly evident, the bowler was belted for 14 runs in the solitary over he sent down.

Tuesday presents a fresh opportunity for the 'Jammu Express' to show just why he's created ripples around the globe with his velocity. Tector's range against pace makes this an intriguing matchup to watch out for, especially with Malik itching to turn an ordinary debut around.

#3 Paul Stirling vs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Bhuvneshwar Kumar magic in the opening over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar magic in the opening over. https://t.co/tdvdwy06PF

On a surface that had enough moisture and in cold conditions in Malahide, Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone for India with the new ball. A ripping inswinger knocked over Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie for a duck as the swing king got it to zip around at will.

It was a forgettable game for Paul Stirling though, with the maverick opening batter falling to Hardik Pandya for 4. Stirling is as lethal as they come on a given day, but he isn't really one for foot movement, meaning that Bhuvneshwar could come into the act again on Tuesday.

Round Two of the Bhuvneshwar-Stirling faceoff promises to be an enthralling one should we get to see a lot more of it. Yet again, the one who has the wood over the other in this particular matchup may well lay a smooth path to victory for their side.

