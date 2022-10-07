IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that were broken during the first ODI as South Africa secure 1-0 series lead

A clinical all-round performance from South Africa saw them trounce India by nine runs in the first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6).

Choosing to bowl in the rain-curtailed 40-over-a-side contest, India got off to a good start, reducing the Proteas to 110 for 4 in 22.4 overs.

However, magnificent unbeaten 139-run stand between David Miller (75* off 63) and Heinrich Klaasen (74* off 65) aided South Africa to post 249/4 in the first innings. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 2/35 from eight overs.

In their stiff chase of 250, India got off to a poor start, losing both their openers with only eight runs on the board. Ishan Kishan and debutant Ruturaj Gaikwad then tried to stabilize the innings with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket before the duo were sent back in the space of just seven balls by the Protea spinners.

However, with Shreyas Iyer (50 off 37) and Sanju Samson (86* off 63) playing some counter-attacking cricket, India were back in the hunt. Soon after Iyer's dismissal, Samson and Thakur (33 off 31) tried their best to see India past the total. However, the target was always out of their reach, despite their best efforts.

South Africa eventually won the game by nine runs, with Heinrich Klassen winning the Man of the Match for his batting exploits.

The thrilling side match saw a slew of records get broken. Let's take a look at three particular records that were broken over the course of the contest.

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi concedes the most runs by a left-arm wrist-spinner in an ODI

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had a poor outing

Despite taking the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tabraiz Shamsi had an off-day in the first ODI as he leaked as many as 89 runs in his eight overs.

Unfortunately, for him, the South African tweaker created an unwanted record as his 89 runs is now the most runs conceded by a left-arm wrist-spinner in an ODI innings.

The record for leaking the most runs by a left-arm wrist-spinner in an ODI was previously held by India's Kuldeep Yadav, who gave away 84 runs against New Zealand in 2020.

#2 South Africa register their 50th ODI win over India

The Proteas completed a half century of wins over the Men in Blue

With their last-over win in Lucknow, South Africa achieved a great milestone as they registered their 50th win over India in ODIs.

Both India and South Africa have faced each other 88 times in the 50-over format, with the Proteas winning 50 of them. India, on the other hand, have won 35 matches while three of them ended in no-results.

South Africa are now the fifth team in ODI history to defeat India at least 50 times, joining Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

#1 Shubman Gill is now the fastest Indian to score 500 ODI runs (by innings)

Shubman Gill has had a terrific start to his ODI career [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Although he may have failed to contribute to his side on Thursday, Shubman Gill attained a personal milestone of becoming the fastest to 500 ODI runs for India.

Gill, who started the game with 499 runs in his nine ODI innings, scored a dull 7-ball 3. However, it was enough to break Navjot Singh Sidhu's record, who took 11 innings to reach 500 ODI runs. Gill achieved the landmark in ten innings, averaging 62.7 and having a strike rate of 104.4 in the process.

