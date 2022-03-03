IND vs SL 2022: 3 candidates who fit at No.5 for India

India will begin a fresh era in Test cricket under newly appointed captain Rohit Sharma when they lock horns against Sri Lanka on Friday (March 4) in Mohali.

While the spotlight is on former captain Virat Kohli, who plays his 100th Test tomorrow, the management will have to make tough calls as they look to a build a Test side for the future.

Veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped from the side due to poor performances in the last year. Rahane, in particular, has been a stalwart in the middle-order, chipping in with useful contributions whenever the team needed it the most.

With Rahane struggling to hit the right chords, the Indian management will seek alternative options who can serve the team in the coming years.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 cricketers who could be a fit at No.5.

The young talismanic batsman from Mumbai has struck gold in his first Test series. Iyer was drafted into the playing XI against New Zealand last year and he capitalized on the opportunity with a timely century and a fifty.

Although new to Test cricket, the 27-year-old batsman has shown that he has the mettle to succeed at the highest level. He boasts a 50+ average for Mumbai in first-class cricket with a double century under his belt.

Batting at No.5 requires a lot of hard work, determination and resilience and Shreyas Iyer has already proven that he has all three qualities in abundance.

As India slowly move away from Rahane, Iyer could be a suitable option to take up the slot.

India's wicket-keeper batsman is a tried and tested option in the middle-order. He has prior experience of batting at No.5 and could be a good option to test against Sri Lanka.

He has batted at No.5 on three occasions in the past and has amassed 194 runs at an average of 97.

While there are reservations about Rishabh Pant's maturity and sense of responsibility, the youngster can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy with his breathtaking strokeplay.

Pant will certainly be a good option at No.5 as it will allow him some time to settle down before unleashing his shots.

#1. Hanuma Vihari

The 28-year-old batsman from Andhra is the front-runner to take the spot previously owned by Ajinkya Rahane.

A classic middle-order batter, Vihari is a testimony that domestic cricket is still the benchmark for breaking into the national side. When he made his debut in 2018, Hanuma Vihari boasted a stellar average of over 60 in first-class cricket.

A 13-Test veteran, the gritty right-handed batsman has been challenged in many ways, but he has managed to find answers to every problem.

At a time when cricket is all about glamor and flamboyance, Vihari comes from a different school of cricket. He banks on his quality and perseverance to overcome barriers.

With 684 runs in 13 matches and some match-saving innings under his belt, it is time Vihari finds a permanent berth in the Test side.

