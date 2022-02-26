3 things Team India can try out in the remaining two T20Is against Sri Lanka

Team India continued their impressive run in the T20I format, defeating Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first game of the three-match series on Thursday. Batting first, the hosts put up 199 for 2 as opener Ishan Kishan hammered 89 off 56 while Shreyas Iyer contributed an unbeaten 57 off 28.

In response, the Lankans managed only 137 for 6 as India’s bowlers strangled them. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed both openers and finished with excellent figures of 2 for 9 from two overs. Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with a couple of scalps, while Ravindra Jadeja marked his return with an analysis of 1 for 28.

Team India’s victory in the first match was their 10th consecutive win in the T20I format. During the match, Rohit Sharma became the all-time leading T20I run-getter while Yuzvendra Chahal overtook Jasprit Bumrah to become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

Will Team India experiment in the remaining two T20Is?

In the first T20I, the Men in Blue experimented by promoting Jadeja to No. 4 in the batting order. As they look to figure out their T20 World Cup squad, here are a few tweaks the hosts could try out in the remaining two matches against Sri Lanka.

#1 Sanju Samson batting in the top 3

Team India have struggled for batting momentum in the first half of their innings in T20Is over the past couple of seasons.

However, Rohit and Kishan are making an obvious attempt to change the pattern. The captain clubbed 40 off 19 in the first T20I against West Indies, while the left-handed batter smashed 89 on Thursday. Coming in at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer raced away to a 25-ball half-century as well.

While Rohit seems certain to open the innings at the T20 World Cup, there is uncertainty over his partner. It will be difficult to ignore Kishan’s exploits but some experts want the experienced duo of Rohit-Rahul to open.

While there are options aplenty, it would not be a bad idea to give aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson a go at the top in the remaining two games.

The 27-year-old doesn’t seem in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup as of now as India already have three keeper-batter options in Kishan, Rahul and Rishabh Pant. However, given the rising number of injuries to players and the bio-bubble factor, you never know who the team might need come the T20 World Cup.

Samson has had a short but miserable international career so far. His talent, though, deserves another opportunity.

#2 Mohammed Siraj as the third pacer

Continuing his experimental tactics, Rohit tried out as many as seven bowlers in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar bowled only two overs despite claiming two wickets as the Team India captain gave three overs each to Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda. In fact, Jadeja was the only bowler to complete his quota of four overs.

Speaking specifically about the pace department, as of now, apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, no one else seems a certainty to be picked for the T20 World Cup. Bhuvneshwar is beginning to rediscover some old rhythm but needs more games to regain confidence. With his extra pace, Mohammed Siraj could be one of the contenders for a bowling spot in the ICC event.

Team India could perhaps rest Harshal for the next two games and take a glance at what Siraj has to offer. The 27-year-old has made a strong impact in the IPL, but has only featured in four T20Is till date.

Siraj definitely has the talent to succeed in the T20 format in international cricket. The question is, given the competition, will he get a fair chance to present his case?

#3 Giving Kuldeep Yadav some game time

After the third ODI of the series against West Indies, Rohit said that he was happy with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s performance on his comeback to the Indian team.

The bowler, returning from injury, claimed 2 for 51 (in 8 overs) in his first international game since July 2021. Speaking after the match, the Indian captain admitted that Kuldeep needs more game time to get back his original form and rhythm.

The last two T20Is against Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity to give Kuldeep that desired match practice. India might not pick too many spin options for the T20 World Cup considering the event is going to be held in Australia. Given his all-round prowess, Jadeja will get one of the slots, provided he is fit. Chahal is also close to sealing a place, considering his impactful comeback into the Indian team.

Although Kuldeep seems way behind in the race for now, he deserves an opportunity to prove his credentials. He may be expensive at times, but the 27-year-old is a wicket-taker and has a strike rate of under 12 in T20Is. If he rediscovers his mojo, he could be a definite contender for the World Cup.

Maybe Team India can rest Chahal and try out Kuldeep in the remaining two T20Is against Sri Lanka.

