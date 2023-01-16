IND vs SL 2023: 3 records that were broken during India's gigantic win in the 3rd ODI 

On the back of some superlative performances by Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, Team India registered a gargantuan win by 317 runs in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

With their comprehensive triumph, the Men in Blue have completed a resounding 3-0 clean-sweep over the Lankan unit.

After opting to bat first, India posted a mammoth score of 390/5 in their allotted 50 overs. The two Indian openers in Rohit Sharma (42) and Shubman Gill (116) added 95 runs for the first wicket. While Gill motored his way towards his maiden ODI ton at home, Virat Kohli came up with a vintage knock of his.

The modern-day legend clobbered 13 boundaries and eight lusty maximums en route to his incredible 110-ball 166*.

Even though the result was predictable, it was shocking to see the Lankan batters' listless display in the second innings. Mohammed Siraj's fiery new-ball spell saw the guests reduced to 37/5 inside the powerplay.

With Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav sharing a couple of wickets each, India quickly wrapped up the Sri Lankan unit with a paltry score of 73 inside 22 overs.

Expectantly, the game also saw a slew of records broken. On that note, let's take a look at the top three of the records shattered during the third one-day international between India and Sri Lanka.

#1 Shubman Gill is now the Indian batsman with most runs in first 20 ODI innings

Shubman Gill scored his maiden century in this format for India on Sunday [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Shubman Gill repaid the faith shown in him by the management by scoring 116 runs in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. The classy batter was on top of his game and continued his merry run with the bat.

Gill has had a terrific start to his one-day career and on Sunday, etched a significant personal milestone to his name. Following his century, the 23-year-old has now become the Indian batter with the most runs after the first 20 ODI innings.

Gill has played only 18 innings and has scored 894 runs at an average of just under 60.

He surpassed his teammate Virat Kohli's record of scoring 847 runs in his first 20 one-day international innings.

#2 Virat Kohli becomes the player with most ODI centuries in a particular country

Virat Kohli top-scored for India against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The hero of the Thiruvananthapuram game, Virat Kohli, was at his supreme best on Sunday and shattered numerous records en route to his outstanding knock of 166*.

With his masterful ton on Sunday, Kohli has now become the player to score the most ODI centuries in a single country. 21 of Kohli's 46 one-day tons have come in India, which is also the record for most one-day international hundreds by a batter at home.

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar scored 20 of his 49 one-day international centuries in India.

#1 Team India registers the biggest-ever ODI win (in terms of runs)

As mentioned earlier, it was a clinical all-round performance by Team India, who won the third match by a huge margin of 317 runs.

Their striking 317-run triumph against Sri Lanka is now not only India's biggest win in ODIs but also records the first instance of any team registering a victory by 300+ runs in the 50-over format.

The Rohit Sharma-led unit has now overtaken New Zealand's 290-run win over Ireland in 2008 as the biggest-ever victory in one-day international history.

