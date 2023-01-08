IND vs SL 2023: 3 takeaways for India from their 2-1 T20I series win 

In their first assignment of 2023, Team India registered a thrilling 2-1 win in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. After winning the series-decider in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7) by a massive margin of 91 runs, the Men in Blue have bagged their seventh consecutive T20I bilateral series win - their best-ever run in the format.

The hosts, whose bowling did a great job in the opening game, almost pulled off a heist with their lower-order batting in the second T20I in Pune. In the final game, however, an all-round performance overpowered the listless-looking Sri Lankan unit.

#CricketTwitter #indvssl India starts 2023 with a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya, who revealed his desire to get his team through challenging situations, will be pleased that his troops came out winners in what was a hard-fought series.

On that note, we look at three takeaways for India from their recently concluded three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

#3 Both Kishan and Gill wasting their chances as openers

Both Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan didn't have an ideal T20I series [Pic Credit: BCCI]

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul rested, Team India handed golden opportunities to Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill to open the innings in all three matches of the series.

However, it would be fair to say that both Kishan and Gill squandered their chances as the duo failed to create any significant impact in any of the three T20Is.

Although Kishan kicked off the series in a serious fashion, accumulating 17 runs of the first over in Mumbai, he couldn't capitalize thereafter. The southpaw could only gather his next 21 runs in 23 balls before being holed out at the halfway mark of the innings.

Kishan's next two remaining outings saw him score only 2(5) and 1(2). In total, the keeper-batter scored only 40 runs at a strike rate of 111. This is the second least number of runs scored by an Indian opener in a three-game T20I bilateral home series.

Likewise, Gill too didn't enjoy a great debut T20I series. The Punjab-born lad, who has been phenomenal in ODIs, failed to replicate his returns in the shortest format, scoring just 58 runs at an average below 20 and a strike rate of 131.2.

Gill was dismissed for seven in his debut game before gifting his wicket for five in the second game. In the final T20I, however, he made 46 runs but took 36 balls in the process. He took ten deliveries to get off the mark and struggled to score at a brisk rate.

With several others, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Tripathi, waiting to pounce on every opportunity offered, both Kishan and Gill will need to hit their straps the next time they play.

#2 The legend of Suryakumar Yadav continues to grow

Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form for India [P.C: BCCI]

To say that Suryakumar Yadav is probably the most exquisite and special T20 player India has ever produced would not be an overstatement.

After all, the mountain of runs he has been producing that too, at an exhorbitant strike rate, is utterly ridiculous.

After a staggering 2022, which saw Suryakumar amass 1164 runs at an average of 46.56 and at a strike rate of 187.44 across 31 innings.

A change in the calendar year didn't have much impact on his form as the Mumbai lad once again ended as the highest run-getter in the T20I series. Across three T20Is, he scored 170 runs at an average of 85 and at a strike rate of above 175.2.

Although he made a fifty in the second T20I, his best innings undoubtedly came in the most recent third T20I. In his usual style, Suryakumar produced a scintillating display of batting due to which he made his third T20I century in just 45 balls. He remained unbeaten till the end and scored a marvelous 51-ball 112*.

SKY's superlative knock just goes to show the vast gulf between him and the other batters. His extended purple patch has been hugely beneficial for India in T20Is and with the ODI World Cup later this year, Suryakumar might just be the much-needed X-factor in the 50-over setup as well.

#1 A dream series for Axar Patel

Axar Patel has had a terrific series against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Axar Patel's progress and growth as an all-rounder in the shortest format were on display during the series against Sri Lanka. Ravindra Jadeja, India's premier all-rounder, was unavailable with an injury. Axar put in an all-out effort and demonstrated his abilities as a top-tier all-around player.

Although Axar's came up with a couple of crunch knocks with the bat in 2022, his emergence as a reliable No. 7 in the series against Sri Lanka was probably the biggest takeaway for the Men in Blue.

The Gujarat all-rounder has been consistent with his left-arm spin in international cricket. However, his 117 runs at an average of 117, that too at an immaculate strike rate of 195, showed that he can stamp his authority with the bat as well.

In both the first two T20Is when India starred down the barrel of a gun at 94/5 and 57/5, respectively, Axar displayed utter grace and resolute. He first scored a well-made 20-ball 31* in the opening T20I to give India a fighting total before becoming India's best batter on show in the next game by scoring a fabulous 31-ball 65 in Pune.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

117 - Axar Patel v SL, 2023

92 - Venkatesh Iyer v WI, 2022

92 - Dinesh Karthik v SA, 2022

89 - Manish Pandey v NZ, 2020

83 - Dinesh Karthik in SL tri-series, 2018



Infact, all of Axar's runs came at #7.

117 - Axar Patel v SL, 2023
92 - Venkatesh Iyer v WI, 2022
92 - Dinesh Karthik v SA, 2022
89 - Manish Pandey v NZ, 2020
83 - Dinesh Karthik in SL tri-series, 2018

Infact, all of Axar's runs came at #7.

Despite having to face just nine balls in the series-decider, the left-hander continued from where he left off in the second game and came up with a 21-run cameo.

Apart from the bat, he was disciplined with the ball and picked up three wickets in the series at an average of 24.67. His economy of 7.40 was also the best among the bowlers who bowled ten overs or more.

