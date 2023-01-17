IND vs SL 2023: 3 takeaways for India from the recent ODI series 

In their first 50-over assignment of 2023, Team India registered an emphatic clean-sweep (3-0) in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue clinched the dead rubber in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15, by a record margin of 317 runs after victories in Guwahati and Kolkata. In the process, the Men in Blue bagged their 10th consecutive ODI bilateral series win against the Islanders.

The hosts, who were the dominant force in all the fixtures, won the first ODI by 67 runs on the back of a clinical team performance. In the following game at Eden Gardens, the Rohit Sharma-led unit were made to work hard in their chase of 216 but eventually won the encounter by four wickets.

In the third and final ODI at the Greenfield Stadium, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj starred for India in their biggest ODI victory ever by margin of runs.

The ODI series was a contrast in comparison to the T20 series, which was much more closely fought prior to the ODI rubber.

In a year that will prove to be extremely important considering the Men’s Cricket World Cup at home, the dominance India displayed in the 50-over series will breed positivity in the camp.

On that note, we look at three takeaways for India from their recently concluded three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home.

#3 Shubman Gill makes his opportunity count

Shubman Gill scored his maiden ODI hundred on Sunday [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Rohit Sharma's decision to go ahead with Shubman Gill instead of Ishan Kishan raised quite a few eyebrows on the eve of the first ODI of the series. Kishan notably scored the fastest ODI double century last month against Bangladesh.

Rohit backed Gill, who performed consistently in 2022, and the youngster repaid the faith shown in him terrifically well. The Punjab lad, with his sumptuous drives and flicks, gave India rapid starts in all three ODIs and also looked poised for a big score in each game.

Gill began the series with a well-made 60-ball 70 in Guwahati. While he didn't manage to breach the three-figure mark, the right-hander gelled superbly with Rohit as his opening partner.

While Gill missed out on his rapid start of 21 from 12 balls in Kolkata, the 23-year old capped off the series with his elusive maiden ODI ton on home soil. He scored 116 runs in just 97 balls in the third ODI on Sunday.

In total, Gill ended the series as the second-highest run-getter with 207 runs at an average of 69.00 and at an excellent strike rate of 122.5. The right-hander left no stone unturned in grabbing his opportunity with both hands in the recently-concluded series.

Unfortunately for Kishan, he will likely have to wait a bit longer to get his next chance in the 50-over format. However, the left-hander could get some game-time in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Should he perform well once again, India will have two good opening options to deploy alongside Rohit Sharma.

#2 Mohammed Siraj - currently the best ODI new-ball bowler?

Mohammed Siraj was sensational against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Mohammed Siraj's rise in international cricket since last year has been heartening to witness. The Hyderabadi speedster has taken his game to the next level, especially in the 50-over format, and has now become a vital cog in the Indian starting XI.

Siraj has always had a threatening in-swinging stock delivery. However, the addition of the ability to move the ball away from the right-hander has made him nearly unplayable with the new ball.

The 28-year old has taken 23 ODI wickets inside the mandatory powerplay since 2022. This is the most by any bowler in the format in that timeframe, more than double what Trent Boult, who is second on the list with 10 wickets, has managed.

Siraj left the Sri Lankan batters helpless and was lethal throughout the three ODIs. He ended the series as the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps at a splendid average of just above 10. The pacer took a wicket every 15.1 balls he bowled in the series, displaying his threat and efficiency.

Looking at his current rhythm and the kind of returns he has been generating, Siraj might just well be the best ODI new-ball bowler on current form.

#1 A vintage Virat Kohli begins the World Cup year with aplomb

Virat Kohli will be the most important player for India going into the 2023 ODI World Cup [Pic Credit: BCCI].

The biggest takeaway from the recent ODI series for India was undoubtedly the return of Virat Kohli ruling the roost and looking in supreme touch.

Although Kohli scored a century in India's last ODI game of 2022 against Bangladesh, it didn't come in a convincing fashion. He gave up a few chances early on and then capitalized on the opposition's mistakes.

Against Sri Lanka, Kohli proved his status as arguably the best batter of his generation by producing a scintillating display of batting throughout the series.

He commenced the calendar year of 2023 on a terrific note, smashing his 73rd international century in Guwahati. While he was dismissed early in Kolkata, the Delhi-born batter was at his very best in the third ODI, registering his second-highest individual score in ODIs.

The fact that he concluded the series with 283 runs at an average of 141.50 is utterly remarkable. However, it was the convincing manner in which he got them, particularly in the third ODI, that will be heartening for the Indian team and their fans.

Kohli had some luck on his side in the opening ODI. However, he then manifested a "video game" innings in Thiruvananthapuram, as he alluded to Suryakumar Yadav's recent heroics in T20Is.

After reaching his 46th ODI ton in 85 balls, he upped the ante and came up with some breathtaking strokes to finish the Indian innings with a bang. The right-hander clobbered his next 66 runs in just 25 balls at a stupendous strike rate of 264.00.

In total, Kohli smashed 13 boundaries and as many as eight sixes during his unbeaten stay on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, the 34-year old was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his outstanding effort with the bat.

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon this year, Team India will thoroughly be enjoying the new purple patch Kohli has hit this month. They will hope he can keep it up in their upcoming fixtures.

