India Player Ratings from 2nd T20I vs Australia as batters & Bishnoi lead Men in Blue to comfortable win

Team India took a 2-0 lead in the five-game series against Australia as they beat the visitors by 44 runs in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, November 26.

After the Aussies elected to bowl, three Indian batters bagged half-centuries to take the Men in Blue to an imposing 235-4 on a track that wasn't as easy as it looked. Despite cameos from Tim David, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, Australia fell well short eventually.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the second T20I against Australia.

IND vs AUS 2023: Jaiswal, Gaikwad, Kishan and Rinku fire India to above-par total

India were given a flying start by their dashing opener

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 7/10

Gaikwad never really got going in his innings as he made 58 off 43. He was the only Indian batter to meander along at a rather pedestrian pace, although he was starved of strike quite often. The opening batter still has work to do in his T20 game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 9.5/10

Jaiswal gave India a flying start in the powerplay without taking any undue risks as he pierced the field with surgical precision. He made his second T20I half-century and played a massive role in the win and also took two good catches.

Ishan Kishan: 9/10

Kishan's knock in the series opener wasn't the most fluent, and this time, the left-hander attacked from the outset. He hit three fours and four sixes to keep India's momentum going in the middle overs.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7.5/10

Suryakumar got off the mark with a trademark first-ball six before striking another one off spin. He was on point with his captaincy in the second innings.

Tilak Varma: 8/10

Tilak scored seven off the two balls he faced, including a sensational six over the off-side. He had a mixed day on the field, taking a stunner to dismiss Josh Inglis before spilling a straightforward one on the boundary.

Rinku Singh: 10/10

Rinku added the finishing touches to India's innings once again, striking four fours and two sixes in an incredible cameo. The 26-year-old is delivering with scary consistency in an extremely difficult role.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Axar was unlucky not to get more reward for the promising spell he bowled. While the left-arm spinner dismissed Glenn Maxwell and went for 25 runs in four overs, it seemed like he'd provide more breakthroughs.

Ravi Bishnoi: 8.5/10

Bishnoi was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers, but he did lose his radar and got pumped over the ropes twice. The young leg-spinner picked up three wickets, and all three of them were vital ones. It was a marked improvement from his showing in the opening game.

Arshdeep Singh: 5/10

Arshdeep yorked Adam Zampa to claim a solitary wicket but was far from his best. The left-armer lost his bowling plans on several occasions and ended up leaking 46 runs in four overs. His form is starting to be a real concern for the team.

Mukesh Kumar: 6/10

Mukesh operated primarily in the middle overs, and Tim David took a particular liking to him in an over that seriously dented his economy rate. However, the fast bowler was decent and finished with one wicket.

Prasidh Krishna: 6/10

Prasidh was terribly expensive in his first two overs once again as he hit the wrong lengths frequently. He bounced out Steve Smith and hit the timber twice against Australia's lower-order batters to finish with three scalps, though, but lanky pacer needs to be much more consistent.

