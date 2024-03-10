India's 5 biggest Test wins vs England by an innings ft. Dharamsala Test 

Fueled by their dominant bowling attack, the Indian cricket team secured a resounding victory against England in the fifth Test at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, March 9.

The comprehensive win, by an innings and 64 runs, sealed the series 4-1 for India, leaving England with little room for resistance. England came into the five-match series with a great hope to upset the hosts with their relentlessness but lost their first Test series under Ben Stokes' leadership.

The fifth Test saw India bundle England out for 218 and 195 across both innings. Centuries by Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) helped India pile up 477 in their only innings, as England failed to adapt to the conditions.

India's victory by an innings and 64 runs is their second-best Test triumph against England. On that note, let's take a look at India's five biggest Test wins against England by an innings.

#5 India won by an innings and 25 runs - 4th Test in Ahmedabad, 2021

Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant after the win vs England

India registered a crushing victory against England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test played in Ahmedabad in March 2021. The win clinched India the four-match Test series by a 3-1 scoreline and secured their place in the World Test Championship final (2019-2021).

On a difficult track at the Narendra Modi Stadium, England put 205 on the board before Rishabh Pant's swashbuckling century (101) and Washington Sundar's 96* formed the backbone of a strong reply of 365 runs for India.

With a trail of 160 runs, England's fight was quite underwhelming. They were all out for just 135 runs, with both Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin taking five wickets each.

#4 India won by an innings and 36 runs - 4th Test in Mumbai, 2016

Virat Kohli and Company after winning the 4th Test vs England in Mumbai

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the fourth Test match between India and England in 2016. The hosts recorded a fabulous win by an innings and 36 runs in the game, which also sealed the series for them.

England won the toss and opted to bat first, putting up a decent total of 400 runs on the board. Keaton Jennings, who made his Test debut, hammered a brilliant century while Jos Buttler made 76.

However, India responded magnificently. Their batsmen dominated the crease, piling up a mammoth 631 runs. Murali Vijay struck a century (136), while Virat Kohli stole the show with a masterful 235.

Kohli was involved in a superb 241-run partnership stand with Jayant Yadav, who also made his career-best 104.

Leaking a lead of 231 runs despite scoring 400 in the first innings completely depleted the England team as they faltered in their second innings. A six-wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin saw England get all out for 195 runs.

#3 India won by an innings and 46 runs - 3rd Test in Leeds, 2002

The moment when India created history by winning in Leeds vs England in 2002

The 2002 Headingley Test in Leeds was a defining moment for Indian cricket. India emerged victorious by an innings and 46 runs, a dominant display that marked a turning point for the team, especially overseas.

On a decent track at the Headingley Oval, the famous Indian batting unit put the hosts under huge pressure by piling up a huge total of 628/8 in the first innings.

All three of Rahul Dravid (148), Sachin Tendulkar (193), and Sourav Ganguly (128) hammered fabulous centuries, which put the Indian side on the front foot.

In reply, England's batting line-up crumbled under pressure, succumbing to the Indian bowling attack for just 273 runs in the first innings. India then enforced a follow-on in the second innings for England, who put up a slightly better show.

Skipper Nasser Hussain scored a century but England's batting remained fragile. Anil Kumble stepped up with four wickets, ensuring India wouldn't need to bat again as England were all out for 309.

This mammoth victory by an innings and 46 runs remains India's biggest win in SENA countries in Test cricket.

#2 India won by an innings and 64 runs - 5th Test in Dharamsala, 2024

India v England - 5th Test Match: Day Three

Winning by an emphatic margin of an innings and 64 runs, the recent Dharamsala Test was a one-sided affair for the hosts. England, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

They were 100/1 at one point but fell flat against some high-quality spin bowling by Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner spun a web with his remarkable wrist spin and helped India restrict England to 218 on Day 1.

The Indian batters, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, showcased a superb display of batting prowess. All top five of the Indian batters made 50+ scores, with Rohit (103) and Shubman Gill (110) notching up hundreds.

India gained a 259-run lead and England's turn to bat came on Day 3 once again. Rohit opened the bowling with Ashwin at one end, who bamboozled the English attack with a resounding five-wicket haul. Playing his 100th Test match, the off-spinner wreaked havoc as the visitors failed to get past the 200-run mark.

This comprehensive win by an innings and 64 runs sealed the five-match series 4-1 in India's favor, further solidifying their dominance on home soil.

#1 India won by an innings and 75 runs - 5th Test in Chennai, 2016

Karun Nair after his 300 vs England, 2016

India's heaviest triumph against England came in the fifth Test match of the 2016 series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was a marathon encounter that ultimately saw India emerge victorious by a massive margin of an innings and 75 runs.

England, after winning the toss, opted to bat first and put up a strong total of 477 runs on the board. They were propelled by a fifty from Joe Root (88) and Moeen Ali's superb 146, showcasing some grit against the Indian bowling attack.

However, India's response was monumental. Karun Nair stole the show with a breathtaking triple century (303*), the second by an Indian batter in Test history (after Virender Sehwag).

He was ably supported by KL Rahul's 199 and fifties from Ravindra Jadeja (51) and Ashwin (67). This batting display saw India pile on a mammoth 759 runs for the loss of just seven wickets, declaring their innings and putting immense pressure on England.

India's score of 759/7 remains the highest team total against England in Test history.

England, who were trailing by 282 runs, enjoyed a great start to their second innings as Sir Alastair Cook (49) and Keaton Jennings (51) added 103 runs for the opening wicket.

However, a batting collapse saw the visitors lose all ten wickets within a span of only 104 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the bowling hero for India, picking up a stellar 7-wicket haul for just 48 runs. The remaining Indian bowlers chipped in with crucial wickets, dismissing England for a paltry 207 runs.

