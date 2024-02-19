India's 5 biggest wins in Tests in terms of runs ft. 2024 vs England

India beat England by 434 runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18, in the third Test of the five-match series. The win was India’s 176th Test triumph in their 577th match in the traditional format. Of their 577 Test matches, India have lost 178 and drawn 222, while one match against Australia in Chennai in 1986 ended in a tie.

If we take a look at India’s record against England in Test matches after the Rajkot clash, the two sides have met each other in the longest format 134 times, with India winning 33 Test matches and England 51. The remaining 50 Test matches played between India and England ended in a draw. At home, India have won 24 of 67 Tests against England while losing 15 times. The remaining 28 matches have ended in a draw.

If we talk about the Rajkot Test, it was India’s most comprehensive win in the format in terms of runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at India’s biggest wins in Test matches in terms of runs.

#5 320 runs vs Australia in Mohali, October 2008

India celebrate after beating Australia in Mohali in 2008. (Pic: Getty Images)

India thumped Australia by 320 runs in Mohali in October 2008 in the second Test of the four-match series. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts put up a healthy 469 runs on the board as Sourav Ganguly scored 102, skipper MS Dhoni contributed a brisk 92, and Sachin Tendulkar made 88.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra then claimed 5/71 on his Test debut as Australia were held to 268 despite Shane Watson’s 78. In India’s second innings, Gautam Gambhir hit 104 off 138, while Virender Sehwag hammered 90 off 122 and Dhoni 68* off 84. India declared their second innings at 314/3.

Set to chase a mammoth target of 516, Australia were bundled out for 195 in 64.4 overs. Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh claimed three wickets each, while Ishant Sharma and Mishra chipped in with two scalps apiece.

#4 321 runs vs New Zealand in Indore, October 2016

Ravichandran Ashwin has been dominant in home conditions. (Pic: Getty Images)

India hammered New Zealand by 321 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore in the third match of the three-match Test series in October 2016. With the victory in Indore, the hosts completed a 3-0 whitewash of the Kiwis.

After winning the toss and batting first, India posted a huge total of 557/5 declared on the board as skipper Virat Kohli scored 211, while Ajinkya Rahane contributed 188. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin then claimed 6/81 as New Zealand were held to 299 even as Martin Guptill scored 72 and James Neesham 71.

Expand Tweet

In India’s second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brisk 101* off 148 balls as the hosts declared at 216/3. Chasing a target of 475, New Zealand were rolled over for 153 in 44.5 overs as Ashwin finished with brilliant figures of 7/59.

#3 337 runs vs South Africa in Delhi, December 2015

Ajinkya Rahane batting in the 2023 World Test Championship final. (Pic: Getty Images)

India got the better of South Africa by 337 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in December 2015 in the fourth Test of the four-match series. Following the comprehensive win, the hosts clinched the series 3-0.

Yet again, India won the toss and batted first, but were held to 334 despite Rahane’s 127 as Kyle Abbott starred with 5/40. India, however, came up with a terrific bowling effort to hold the Proteas to 121 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja shone with 5/30, while Ashwin and Umesh Yadav chipped in with two wickets each.

Rahane then scored his second hundred of the match, while Kohli hit 88 as India declared their second innings at 267/5. After setting South Africa a target of 481, India bowled out the visitors for 143, an innings that lasted 143.1 overs. Ashwin claimed 5/61 from 49.1 overs, while Yadav picked up 3/9 from 21 and Jadeja 2/26 from 46.

#2 372 runs vs New Zealand in Mumbai, December 2021

Mayank Agarwal has played some impressive knocks at home. (Pic: Getty Images)

India thumped New Zealand by 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in December 2021 in the second Test of the two-game series. With the win, the hosts claimed the series 1-0 after the first Test ended in a draw.

India batted first and put up 325 on the board as Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 150, while all-rounder Axar Patel contributed 52. For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets to become the third bowler to achieve the feat. The Kiwis, however, were bundled out of 62 in their first innings as Ashwin claimed 4/8 and Mohammed Siraj 3/19.

India declared their second innings at 276/7 as Agarwal again top-scored with 62, while Pujara, Shubman Gill and Axar contributed 40s. Ashwin and Jayant Yadav then picked up four wickets each as New Zealand were bowled out for 167 after being set a target of 540.

#1 434 runs vs England in Rajkot, February 2024

Ravindra Jadeja came up with a superb all-round show in his home Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

India beat England by 434 runs in Rajkot in the third Test of the ongoing five-match series to register their biggest Test win in terms of runs. With the triumph, the hosts also gained a significant 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

In this game as well, India won the toss and opted to bat first. They recovered from a poor start to post 445 as skipper Rohit Sharma (131) and local boy Jadeja (112) hit tons, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan smashed 62 off 66 balls.

In response, England were well placed at 224/2 as Ben Duckett smashed 153 off 151. However, they collapsed in stunning fashion to be bowled out for 319 as Siraj starred with 4/84.

Expand Tweet

In India’s second innings, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*) notched up his second consecutive double-hundred in as many matches. Gill (91) and Sarfaraz (68*) also made crucial contributions as India declared on 430/4.

Chasing 557, England folded up for 122 in 39.4 overs as Jadeja picked up 5/41 to go with his first-innings hundred.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App