India’s playing 11 from their last ODI Asia Cup match vs Sri Lanka in 2014 ft. Dinesh Karthik - Where are they now?

On the very next day after their clash against Pakistan, Team India will face Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. It will be the second Super Fours fixture in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 for both teams.

A win for either side will all but seal their qualification for the finals of the tournament. Following their massive win over Pakistan, India are in a solid position with an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +4.560.

India and Sri Lanka have collided 19 times in the ODI format of the Asia Cup. Of those 19 matches, Sri Lanka have won ten, compared to India's nine wins.

The last time these two teams met in an ODI Asia Cup encounter was in 2014. The match, played at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, saw Sri Lanka defeat the Men in Blue by a slender margin of two wickets.

Chasing 265 for the win, Sri Lanka rode on Kumar Sangakkara's wonderful knock of 103 runs and won the encounter in the last over.

Ahead of the upcoming fixture, we take a look at India's playing XI from their last ODI Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka in 2014 and where those players are now.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan against Sri Lanka at Asia Cup 2014 [Getty Images]

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India in that match against Sri Lanka in Fatullah, Bangladesh. Although Rohit lost his wicket on 13, Dhawan starred with the bat. The left-hander narrowly missed out on a deserving hundred and was dismissed for 94 by Ajantha Mendis (4/60).

More than nine years later, Rohit is the captain of India in all three formats. Meanwhile, Dhawan is no longer a member of the Indian squad in any format of the game. He captains the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in the IPL.

Middle-order: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Virat Kohli captained India at the Asia Cup 2014 [Getty Images]

In the absence of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli led India in the tournament. He made a well-made 48 against Sri Lanka, helping India pile up 264 runs in the first innings.

All three of Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and Dinesh Karthik failed to make significant contributions in the clash against Sri Lanka. Rahane and Rayudu scored 22 and 18, respectively, while Karthik was dismissed for four runs.

From the middle order, only Kohli is part of the Indian team for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The modern-day legend recently scored a fabulous ton in India's last game against Pakistan.

While Rahane has fallen out of favour in the white-ball formats, he is still part of the Indian Test team. He is also part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the IPL. Rayudu also played alongside Rahane at CSK before announcing his retirement after the IPL 2023 win.

As for Karthik, he hasn't announced his retirement from the Indian team but regularly appears as a commentator and is also a cricket pundit. He also plies his trade in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Stuart Binny and Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja while taking a catch vs Sri Lanka [Getty Images]

Ravindra Jadeja, Stuart Binny and Ravichandran Ashwin were the three all-rounders for India in that game. While Jadeja and Ashwin took five wickets between them in the second innings, Binny had a terrible game as he recorded a duck with the bat before failing to take a wicket with the ball.

Jadeja and Ashwin actively represent India in red-ball and white-ball cricket. Binny is now retired and only plays in different T20 leagues around the world.

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami

India played with only two specialist pace bowlers in that ODI as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami shared the new ball.

Although Bhuvneshwar remained wicketless in his 9.2 overs, which also included a maiden, Shami brought India back into the game by taking three key wickets. However, Shami leaked 81 runs in his quota of ten overs.

While Shami is also part of the Indian team at the Asia Cup 2023, Bhuvneshwar is no longer in the scheme of things for India. However, the right-armer was recently seen at the UP T20 league and is also part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the IPL.