India's predicted playing XI for the 1st T20I vs South Africa

A week after finishing their first series post the 2023 World Cup, which was a five-match rubber against Australia, Team India will embark on another T20I assignment.

The Men in Blue will face off against South Africa in three T20Is, with the first game to be played in Durban on Sunday, December 10. They have named a largely similar squad to the one that beat the Aussies 4-1 at home.

India’s squad for the T20I series vs South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the first T20I against South Africa.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad might be the one to miss out against South Africa

India have a decision to make at the top of the order, with Shubman Gill returning to the fold and challenging Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal for a spot. Gill is the incumbent, so one of Gaikwad and Jaiswal will probably have to make way.

The left-hander is likely ahead in the pecking order, having shown more aggression and completeness in his game. Gaikwad, who hammered a century against Australia, might be unfortunately left out.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India once again

Tilak Varma didn't have a great series against Australia as he was deployed in an unfamiliar No. 5 role. The southpaw could be on the bench for the start of the South Africa assignment as well, with others ahead of him as of now.

Shreyas Iyer, who played a match-winning knock in the last T20I India played, will slot in at No. 3. He will be followed by Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Men in Blue to a 4-1 win against the Aussies and was on point with his captaincy.

Will Ishan Kishan feature against the Proteas? His preferred positions have been taken up by other players, and it might not be wise to fit him in a role Jitesh Sharma is more suited to. Despite the left-hander's twin fifties against the Aussies, he might miss out for the time being.

Rinku Singh has almost completely established his place in India's T20I side and is expected to suit up once again. He will have finishing responsibilities on his plate, with Ravindra Jadeja struggling. Speaking of...

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel isn't in the squad to face South Africa

There are doubts over whether Ravindra Jadeja is available for the first T20I, with reports suggesting that the all-rounder hasn't reached the Rainbow Nation yet. However, having been named the vice-captain of the side, Jadeja should be in line to feature in the opening clash.

With Axar Patel excelling against Australia, Jadeja will want to be at his best in both departments against South Africa.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar

Ravi Bishnoi was the Player of the Series against Australia

If Deepak Chahar is available for the first T20I, he will probably slot in at No. 8. However, the swing bowler left the squad ahead of the final contest against Australia owing to personal reasons and might not have joined the South African contingent yet.

If Chahar can't make the cut, Arshdeep Singh will replace him in the bowling attack. The left-armer could be partnered by Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar, with the former returning to the national side after the T20 World Cup.

India are left with a decision to make in the spin department. While Ravi Bishnoi was the Player of the Series against Australia, Kuldeep Yadav established himself as the team's premier spinner in white-ball cricket before being given a breather.

While it wouldn't be wrong at all to give Kuldeep his place in the XI, Bishnoi is in excellent form. The team management might want to give the young spinner some continuity, especially if they are looking for a spinner who can bowl in the powerplay.

