India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against Ireland

Team India will look to seal the three-match series against Ireland when they lock horns in the second T20I in Dublin on Sunday, August 20.

Jasprit Bumrah and Co. came up trumps in the opening contest on Friday by a narrow two-run margin. They were slightly ahead of the DLS par score when rain intervened, following an enthralling first innings which had several encouraging signs for India.

The Men in Blue will not want to make too many changes to their side, with several players barely being involved in the opening game. At the same time, though, there are a couple of minor form concerns.

Team India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against Ireland.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten in the first T20I

India's opening combination looked rather scratchy in the previous game. While Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to show intent early on before being forced into nudging the ball around, Ruturaj Gaikwad essayed a calm effort and stayed unbeaten.

In the second T20I, conditions are expected to be better for batting. Jaiswal and Gaikwad will want to make the most of the powerplay before feasting on the middle overs as well.

Middle order: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

Sanju Samson will look to get some runs under his belt

Tilak Varma bagged a first-ball duck in rather unfortunate fashion in the first T20I, the first failure of his fledgling international career. He will want to get back amongst the runs.

Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube didn't get much of an opportunity to bat in the previous game and will retain their places in the side. Dube, who bowled an over, will also be tasked to take on part-time bowling duties.

All-rounder: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar bowled three economical overs in the previous game

Used as a restrictive option in the middle overs, Washington Sundar bowled three economical overs in the first T20I. With the Irish batting lineup packed with right-handers, the all-rounder might have to be content with a bit-part role on Sunday as well.

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah provided two breakthroughs in the first over of his return

Barring Arshdeep Singh's terrible over at the death, India's bowlers came to the party and then some in the series opener. Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each and will suit up for the Men in Blue in the second T20I as well.

Will India consider dropping Arshdeep? The left-armer has lost the plot quite often over the last year, and options like Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar are on the bench. They might have him another go before taking such a measure, though.

Expect India to go in with an unchanged XI.

