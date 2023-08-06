India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Team India will look to draw level in the five-match series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday, August 6.

The Men in Blue's lack of batting depth was exposed in the series opener, which the home side clinched by four runs to signal their intentions early. Hardik Pandya and Co. might be eyeing a solution or two to that problem, although resources are slightly scarce on the bench.

India’s T20I squad for the West Indies series: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Here's India's predicted playing XI for the second T20I against West Indies.

Openers: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill

India's openers failed to deliver in the opening game of the series

For the second game running, India find themselves in a dilemma with respect to the opening combination.

Most of Ishan Kishan's last few T20I innings have been single-digit scores, and his overall record in the format doesn't make for pretty reading either. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, looked totally unconvincing in the opening match.

It'd be hard to fault India if they decide to hand a maiden T20I cap to Yashasvi Jaiswal. There's even the possibility of the Men in Blue fielding Jaiswal while moving one of the opening trio to the middle order.

However, with Kishan impressing in the ODI series and Gill being a batter who is bound to become consistent at some point in the near future, India could wait for at least one more game before ringing in any changes. If they play Jaiswal, though, that'd be ideal.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson

Suryakumar Yadav forms the core of India's middle order in the T20I format

India's middle order needs to come to the party in the second T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav, as arguably the best T20I batter in the world, is bound to deliver at some point soon. Hardik Pandya and Co. won't be too worried about that.

Tilak Varma was the standout batter in the previous game and seems all set for a storied international career. He'd love to go on and play a more substantial knock instead of the sparkling cameo he essayed on debut.

Sanju Samson, meanwhile, was unfortunately run out in the first T20I. The dashing keeper-batter hasn't set the format alight over the years and needs to produce a meaningful contribution, even though he's batting out of position at No. 6.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel

Hardik Pandya bowled a decent four-over spell in Trinidad

India's all-rounders had contrasting outings in Trinidad. While captain Hardik bowled four overs and batted at No. 5, Axar was taken apart in the two powerplay overs he sent down and left to somehow manage batting with the tail.

Hardik and Axar are the only two out-and-out multi-faceted cricketers at India's disposal in the T20I series and need to deliver for them to have a good chance of leveling the series.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar was excellent at the death in the first T20I

Will India consider dropping one of their four bowlers who can't contribute much with the bat and bring in Jaiswal?

Yuzvendra Chahal would be the prime candidate to be sacrificed in that case, but that would need Tilak Varma to potentially roll his arm over to give the side a sixth bowling option. Moreover, the experienced leg-spinner scalped two wickets in the first T20I, and it might be slightly harsh to exclude him.

So India could go in with an unchanged bowling attack, with Chahal being partnered by Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar bowled well at the death in the previous game and should retain their places.

