India's strongest playing XI for the first 2 ODIs vs Australia

Team India's final assignment before the World Cup 2023 will see them take on Australia in three ODIs, with the first game scheduled for Friday, September 22.

The Men in Blue have chosen to rest four of their biggest players for the opening two matches. Apart from captain Rohit Sharma and No. 3 Virat Kohli, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and lead spinner Kuldeep Yadav will not take part in the matches in Mohali and Indore respectively.

India's squad for the first two ODIs against Australia: KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Here is India's strongest playing XI for the first two ODIs against Australia.

Note: This article does not take into account the fact that India will probably want to test out certain players in particular roles ahead of the World Cup, as well as other factors like workload. It only picks the best possible combination from the available names.

Openers: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan

India's pair of double-centurions opened the batting against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final

Shubman Gill, as India's frontline opener and arguably most prolific ODI batter, obviously makes this side. The opener has broken a run of indifferent form to reach a level close to his best, and the Men in Blue will hope that his purple patch continues into the Australia series and the World Cup.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will captain India at the Asian Games, has been called up as Rohit Sharma's backup. However, the opening batter might not be picked as Ishan Kishan has taken to life at the top of the order in the 50-over format, having reeled off a string of half-centuries.

Of course, India might choose to open with Gaikwad and play Kishan in the middle order, where he might be required to bat at the World Cup. But that wouldn't be their strongest XI, with Gill and Kishan having formed a formidable combination.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk)

KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue in the first two ODIs against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been able to solve the ODI puzzle and arguably shouldn't even be in the World Cup squad. As a result, he is being ignored for young Tilak Varma, who only recently received his maiden cap in the format, in this XI.

Tilak could slot in at No. 3, ensuring that there isn't a group of left-handers one after the other in the lower-middle order. The young southpaw has what it takes to succeed at the position and can also contribute some handy overs of off-spin.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who are two of India's most important players, make up the rest of the middle order. Not much needs to be said about their inclusion, with the former likely to use the Australia ODIs as a stepping stone to return to his best after a long-term injury.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar

Ravindra Jadeja's batting form is a concern for India heading into the World Cup

Vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja will want to sort out his batting form against the Aussies. He hasn't looked to be anywhere near his best in that department, and time is running out for India to solve their issues in the lower-middle order.

Without Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, the hosts will need to find another spinner among Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. While they could play both off-spinners in tandem, the latter has played only two ODIs in the last six years.

Sundar, therefore, will be the prime choice to be part of India's strongest XI for the Australia series. Moreover, with the wickets in Mohali and Indore likely to be flat, Rahul and Co. might want an additional fast bowler.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah hasn't missed a beat since returning from injury

Speaking of an additional pacer, Shardul Thakur has been in excellent wicket-taking form and will add some batting depth at No. 8.

India will then have the chance to field their frontline pace attack, with Prasidh Krishna on the bench. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bowling in tandem will be some sight.

Poll : Should India play Ishan Kishan at the top of the order against Australia? Yes No 0 votes