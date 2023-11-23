India vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's 1st T20I match?

It's been four days. Yes, just four days since India's dominant run in the 2023 World Cup ended at the hands of Australia in the all-important final. Yet, the two teams will square off once again, this time in the T20I format.

There aren't many survivors from the men who battled it out on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India, while Steve Smith and Josh Inglis are in line to feature for the Aussies. From the benches of the two sides, though, there are more big names who have taken the long flight from Ahmedabad to Visakhapatnam.

Prasidh Krishna and Ishan Kishan watched from the sidelines as the Men in Blue fell at the final hurdle, while Shreyas Iyer, who seemed disconsolate after the final, will join the team for the last two T20Is. For Australia, meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott will likely feature even as Travis Head and Adam Zampa deservedly take a slightly longer break.

Can India bounce back, with a different set of players, in a different format? Or will Australia continue to pile on the misery?

IND vs AUS 2023: World Cup hangover threatens to disrupt Suryakumar Yadav and his men

Matthew Wade will lead Australia against India

With both sides being far from full-strength, it's a question of whose second string has more depth and might. On paper, it's an evenly matched battle.

Steve Smith, who averaged 86.5 and struck at 174.4 in the Big Bash League earlier this year, hasn't been as prolific as he usually is across formats. If Head's absence allows him to open the batting, the superstar could enjoy conditions at Visakhapatnam.

India, on the other hand, have a decision to make at the top of the order. Yashasvi Jaiswal is itching for a long run at the international level, while Ishan Kishan is another option but hasn't done his potential much justice so far in T20Is.

When it comes to the bowling attacks, India and Australia can trade punches in that department as well. BBL stars decorate the attack of the latter, even without Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood. For the hosts, up-and-coming youngsters are expected to shoulder responsibilities without the senior men.

With so many changes in the two sides, and so many fresh faces, it's hard to predict what will happen in the first T20I.

While India arguably have more potential in their side, they are bound to feel the after-effects of the World Cup defeat, even if only a few players from that squad are present. At the same time, even the Aussies might struggle to be motivated for the clash, something England grappled with in the aftermath of their T20 World Cup win last year.

Intangible mental aspect aside, India are the stronger side on paper, with the Indian Premier League giving them a host of players with the potential to seamlessly make the step up to play for the national side. They start the match as the slight favorites, although the visitors could just as easily win.

Prediction: India to win the 1st T20I vs Australia.

