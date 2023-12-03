India vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's 5th T20I match?

The words "India", "Australia" and "final" have been used in unison over the last day or so, and this time it's not to refer to the 2023 World Cup. The final T20I of the five-match series between the two sides will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3.

If the World Cup final was as high-stakes as a game could possibly be, this one is at the absolute opposite end of the spectrum. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series with three wins in the first four matches and are presumably already looking towards their next assignment, which is a tour of South Africa.

Australia, meanwhile, have rang in the changes throughout the series, without much of an effect. Glenn Maxwell's stunning century fetched them a win, but they've been off the boil otherwise. That won't concern the visitors one bit, having secured the ultimate prize on Indian shores mere weeks ago.

Speaking of ultimate prizes, the 2024 T20 World Cup isn't too far away, and both teams will be intent on finding the personnel who can supplement their first-choice players when they inevitably return. Fresh faces and youngsters adorn the rosters of the two sides, and that's one of the biggest reasons behind the series having been entertaining despite hosting arguably a lower standard of cricket.

Can India head into the South Africa T20I rubber with a win? Or will Australia restore some respectability to the series scoreline?

IND vs AUS 2023: India look to further their bilateral dominance

Australia captain Matthew Wade has often been left without partners at the crease

India's openers have set the platform for the side throughout the series so far, leading to above-par totals despite not having much batting depth. While Yashasvi Jaiswal has been aggressive from the outset, Ruturaj Gaikwad has essayed a more cautious role at the top.

The openers hold the key to another Indian win, and Australia's new-ball bowlers will need to be at the top of their game. Jason Behrendorff has been the pick of the bowlers, and beefing up the pace attack to give the left-armer some company will be high on the visitors' list of priorities.

The Aussies brought in plenty of fresh faces for the previous game, but that didn't pan out as expected. Raipur offered a fairly even contest between bat and ball, and Bengaluru is unlikely to be as sporting. Australia's fringe bowlers could struggle even more at the Chinnaswamy.

Despite that, though, Australia will back themselves to win if they chase. India won't always be able to set a distinctly above-par total, and even if they don't have much international experience, the Aussie batters have tons of firepower and hitting ability.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, especially one as inconsequential as the fifth T20I. But India are the clear favorites for the contest and should be able to finish the assignment on a winning note.

Prediction: India to win the 5th T20I vs Australia.

