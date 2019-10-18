India vs Bangladesh 2019: 4 players India should try out during the T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav

Once the ongoing three-match Test series against South Africa gets over, India's next assignment will be against Bangladesh (three T20Is and two Tests). India have clinched the three-match series for the 'Freedom Trophy' in style, having won the recently concluded second Test at Pune by an innings and 137 runs.

India have now won 11 consecutive Test series at home (a new world record), thereby extending their domination in the whites.

Against the visiting neighbours, India will play three T20Is at Delhi, Rajkot and Nagpur before moving to Indore and Kolkata for the two Test matches. This T20I series could be the perfect platform for the Men in Blue to try out players who have been consistent in the IPL as well as other Indian domestic tournaments of late.

Let us look at four players India should consider giving a chance for the three-match series beginning on 3 November.

1) Sanju Samson

The wicket-keeper batsman from Kerala Sanju Samson recently made headlines for his record-breaking knock in the ongoing 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The talented 24-year-old smashed 212* off 129 balls against Goa, thereby registering the highest List A score in Indian domestic cricket as well the highest List A score by a wicket-keeper in the world.

The swashbuckling knock included a whopping 21 fours and 10 sixes.

Samson has been quite consistent in the IPL, having amassed 342, 441 and 386 runs in the past three seasons (2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively). Playing for the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, he scored a brilliant 102* off 55 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium this year.

Samson's name has been doing the rounds for quite some time in Indian cricket given his style of play and calibre. Unfortunately though, he hasn't got enough opportunities to prove himself in the Indian colours.

Rishabh Pant, who donned the gloves against South Africa during the three-match T20I series last month, wasn't that effective - either behind the stumps or with the bat. That might augur well for Samson, who has been waiting patiently for a major breakthrough for a long time.

The three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at home might be the perfect platform for India to try out Samson and also for him to establish his credentials on the international stage.

