India vs South Africa 2021-22: 3 Key Takeaways from the Test series

South Africa won the third Test match against India at Newlands, Cape Town by seven wickets. They clinched the 2021-22 Freedom Series with a scoreline of 2-1.

Having opened the series on a winning note, the Indian team failed to emulate their feat in Johannesburg. The visitors had their moments of brilliance in the third Test. However, they failed to cross the line, bringing an end to their dream of clinching a maiden series win on Proteas' soil.

Team India had a dream start to the series as they won the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion, by 113 runs, recording their first win at the venue. The team pulled off an almost perfect showing, with plenty of positives. However, they failed to sustain the momentum as the hosts bounced back with back-to-back wins in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The middle order failed to shine yet again for India, as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were found wanting for support at one end. While the fast bowlers had a fairly decent run, they lacked steam in the fourth innings as the Protea batsmen chased down the targets with ease.

Here are three key takeaways from the three-match Test series between India and South Africa:

#1 Rohit Sharma is a must have for India

Rohit Sharma has been among the mainstays of the Test squad ever since he donned the role of opener in 2019. Post his inclusion, Rohit has consistently provided a strong start to the team, making sure the scoreboard keeps moving at a brisk rate.

The Indian talisman has scored 1462 runs in 27 innings as an opener, at an average of 58.48, with five hundreds to his name. His free-flowing approach has ensured that the scoreboard is in a respectable position before the opposition bowlers taste any success.

In Sharma's absence, the opening partnership failed to flourish. The South African pacers ran through KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal on the majority of the occasions. Rahul did score a brilliant century in the first Test though.

The series has yet again thrown light on the massive importance that the 34-year-old Mumbai batsman brings to the side.

#2 Is the clock ticking fast for Ajinkya Rahane?

Ajinkya Rahane has scored just 460 runs post the famous win at The Gabba

There had been numerous questions about the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane in the squad even before the commencement of the Test series. They seemed to have only gotten stronger after the end of the series.

Rahane has gone through a topsy turvy phase ever since he inspired India to a famous series win Down Under in 2020-21. He also ended up losing his position as Kohli's deputy in the longest format.

Ever since the Border Gavaskar trophy in 2020-21, Rahane has scored 460 runs in 23 innings, at an average of 20, with three fifties. The 33-year-old has not scored a hundred since his majestic ton in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in December 2020.

With the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer having proved their mettle under tough circumstances, the road ahead seems bleak for Rahane.

#3 The 'Siraj Storm' is crucial in the second innings

Mohammed Siraj has risen significantly above the ranks in the longest format post his debut against Australia in January 2021. He has bowled sharp lines and lengths and bamboozled the opposition batters with his pace and aggression.

Siraj has made vital contributions in his young Test career, and has especially gone all guns blazing in the second innings of the opposition. The 27-year-old pacer has inspired comebacks and wins. Be it with his fifer in the famous win at The Gabba, or running through the lower middle order of England at The Lord's.

Siraj suffered a hamstring injury in the second match of the series and could not bowl at his full potential. He later missed the third match. India surely missed his precision and spirit in these games, all the more so when the pitches had a lot to interest the fast bowlers.

Edited by Aditya Singh

