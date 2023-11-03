India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 33 ft. Mohammed Shami fifer

Team India confirmed their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in style after thrashing Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Batting first, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over before Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli joined hands to revive the team. They were involved in an 189-run partnership for the second wicket and were well set to cross their respective hundreds.

However, Dilshan Madhushanka (5/80) bowled a brilliant spell and dismissed Gill (92) and Kohli (88) in a space of few overs. This led Shreyas Iyer, who was in a middling form, to the crease. The local lad showed no signs of jittery as he struck a 56-ball 82 to help India pile up an above-par total of 357/8.

India made a mockery of Sri Lankan batting once again as it looked like the repeat of the 2023 Asia Cup final. Jasprit Bumrah started the proceedings by sending back Pathum Nissanka on a golden duck before Mohammed Siraj took three wickets in his first seven balls.

After the early damage done by Bumrah and Siraj, Mohammed Shami came in and wreaked havoc. He bamboozled the Sri Lankan batters and came up with a five-star performance, returning with 5/18. As a result, India bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 55 runs in the second innings.

With their emphatic win, India have now won all seven of their games and have become the first team to seal their berth in the semi-finals.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 KL Rahul's brilliant call for a successful DRS

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer smirking during the game [Twitter]

After coming back from an extended period away from the game, KL Rahul has made the wicketkeeping role his own on the back of some brilliant glovework.

On Thursday, his brilliant decision-making came to the fore as well when he forced Rohit Sharma to take a review. In the third ball of the 12th over, Shami bowled one down the leg. It was a harmless, short-of-length delivery, which the batter, Dushmantha Chameera, tried to flick.

The ball seemed to kiss Chameera's gloves before going to the wicketkeeper. No one except KL Rahul appealed for a possible caught behind as umpire Chris Brown also gave it a not-out.

Rahul, meanwhile, was resolute in his appeal and forced skipper Rohit to take a review. Much to the delight of Indian fans, the snicko showed a little spike as Shami bagged his third wicket of the innings.

After the decision went in India's favour, Rahul was all smiles.

#2 Shreyas Iyer's biggest six of the tournament

Local lad Shreyas Iyer brought his best on his home ground and came up with a stupendous knock of 82 in just 56 balls. He came to bat at a crucial juncture when both Gill and Kohli lost their wickets in quick succession.

However, Iyer asserted his dominance and counter-attacked with his flamboyant batting. Hammering bad balls away, he struck three fours and six lusty maximums during his stay.

One of his six, however, went as many as 106 metres long and almost hit Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree, who were sitting in the stands.

During the 36th over, pacer Dushmantha Chameera pitched one slightly up, which was fiercely met by Iyer, who walloped it straight down the ground. Traveling over the long-on, the ball went straight into the second tier and hit a hoarding board.

Iyer's 106-metre hit proved to be the biggest six of the tournament so far, surpassing Glenn Maxwell's 104-metre six against New Zealand on the list.

#1 Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's record-breaking fifer

Mohammed Shami celebrating with his teammates. [Getty Images]

Mohammed Shami continued his ominous form with the ball and claimed another five-wicket haul in the ongoing marquee tournament.

Making the Lankan batters dance to his tunes, Shami sent back Charith Asalanka, Angelo Matthews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, and Kasun Rajitha in five overs.

It was an amazing spell of bowling from the speedster, who was on his knees and celebrated the moment with a beaming smile. With his five wickets on Thursday, he became India's highest-ever wicket-taker in ODI World Cup history (45 wickets in 14 innings).

Shami's exceptional spell of bowling not only broke records but set social media ablaze as countless fans were left in awe of his unplayable bowling.