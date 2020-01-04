India vs Sri Lanka T20Is: Top 3 encounters

India enjoy a better head-to-head record over Sri Lanka in T20Is

India and Sri Lanka will begin the New Year with the first match of the three-match series at Guwahati on Sunday, January 5. The second and third games of the series will be held at Indore and Pune on January 7 and 10 respectively. The series will witness the comeback to international cricket of pacer Jasprit Bumrah following a stress fracture to the back last year. Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the previous series at home against West Indies, is also back in the squad.

India enjoy a better head-to-head record over Sri Lanka in T20Is. While the hosts have won 11 of the 16 encounters between the two teams, Sri Lanka have tasted victory in only five. However, two of Lanka’s victories have been in the World T20, including one in the final. As the teams get ready to renew their rivalry, here’s a recap of top three India-Sri Lanka T20Is.

#3 2nd T20I at Mohali, December 12, 2009

Yuvraj Singh 60*(25) was in peak form

In the second match of the two-game series in India in 2009, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted an impressive 206 for 7 as skipper Kumar Sangakkara made 59 from 31 and Chinthaka Jayasinghe 38 from 28. Towards the end, Angelo Mathews played a cameo of 26 not out from 13. Yuvraj Singh was India’s most successful bowler with 3 for 23.

India responded in brilliant fashion with Virender Sehwag smashing 64 from 36 and skipper MS Dhoni 46 from 28. It was Yuvraj Singh though who took a game completely away from Lanka with a blistering 60 not out from 25 balls, an innings featuring five sixes. Thanks to Yuvraj’s all-round exploits, India won the match by six wickets, with five balls to spare. Nuwan Kulasekara was taken for 50 in his four overs while Mathews conceded 49 in 3.1 overs.

#2 World T20 final at Dhaka, April 6, 2014

Kumar Sangakkara anchored the chae with a composed fifty

This was the game in which Yuvraj turned from hero to villain, by labouring his way to 11 from 21 balls. The Indian innings was completely stranded, and got nowhere despite Virat Kohli’s brilliant 77 from 58 balls with four sixes. Rohit Sharma also struggled with 29 from 26 at the top as India made an underwhelming 130 for 4 in the all-important final. Each of the Sri Lankan bowlers conceded under 30 in their four overs, with Sachithra Senanayake finishing with 0 for 22 and Rangana Herath 1 for 23.

India’s bowlers fought hard as Mohit Sharma dismissed Kusal Perera for 5 and Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Tillakaratne Dilshan for 16. However, the experienced Kumar Sangakkara saw Sri Lanka through with a composed 52 not out. The innings came off 35 balls, and featured six fours and a six. Mahela Jayawardene (24) and Thisara Perera (23 not out from 14) played good supporting hands as Lanka won their maiden World T20 title with a six-wicket triumph.

#1 Group F match, World Twenty20, Gros Islet, May 11, 2010

Chamara Kapugedera moment of glory knocked India out of the WT20

This has been the most thrilling India-Sri Lanka T20Is till date. India batted first in this game and posted a challenging 163 for 5. Suresh Raina top-scored with 63 from 47 while Gautam Gambhir made 41 from 32. A cameo of 23* from Dhoni aided India’s cause. Lasith Malinga was the most impressive Lankan bowler with 2 for 25. Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start as Jayawardene was sent back by Ashish Nehra for 4 while Sanath Jayasuriya was dismissed without scoring by Vinay Kumar. The experienced trio of Dilshan (33), skipper Sangakkara (46) and Mathews (46) kept Lanka’s chances alive. The match went down to the last over, with 13 needed. Mathews blasted Nehra for a six over long-off first ball, but was run out off the penultimate delivery.

With three needed from the last ball, Chamara Kapugedera had his rare moment of glory. He charged down to Nehra and lashed him over sweeper cover for a maximum. Kapugedera’s brilliant 37 not out from 16 balls knocked India out of the tournament.