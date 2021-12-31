Indian cricket team's schedule 2022: Upcoming India matches list for 2022

The Indian cricket team had a memorable 2021 in Test cricket. India started the year with an incredible series win against Australia and ended with a historic victory against South Africa in Centurion.

Although the Indian cricket team could not perform well at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the Men in Blue won all the bilateral ODI series they played this year. After an eventful 2021, the Indian cricket team awaits a busy 2022.

For the first time in a long time, the Indian cricket team will start the year with a separate captain for red-ball matches and white-ball formats. The T20 World Cup is all set to happen in Australia later this year. Fans will also witness the Indian cricket team stars in action during the IPL 2022 season.

So without further ado, let's have a look at the Indian cricket team's 2022 schedule.

Indian cricket team's South African tour

Virat Kohli will be keen to start 2022 with a series win

The Indian cricket team will continue its tour of South Africa in early 2022. They will play two more Tests and a 3-match ODI series against the Proteas.

India vs. South Africa 2021-22 Schedule

January 3rd-7th: 2nd Test, Johannesburg

January 11th-15th: 3rd Test, Cape Town

January 19th: 1st ODI, Paarl

January 21st: 2nd ODI, Paarl

January 23rd: 3rd ODI, Cape Town

West Indies tour of India

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the home series against West Indies

India will return home from South Africa and host West Indies for a 3-match T20I series and a 3-match ODI series in February 2022.

India vs. West Indies 2022 Schedule

February 6th: 1st ODI, Ahmedabad

February 9th: 2nd ODI, Jaipur

February 12th: 3rd ODI, Kolkata

February 15th: 1st T20I, Cuttack

February 18th: 2nd T20I, Visakhapatnam

February 20th: 3rd T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

Sri Lanka tour of India

After the West Indies team's departure, Sri Lanka will visit India for a 3-match T20I series and a 2-match Test series.

India vs. Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule

February 25th-March 1st: 1st Test, Bengaluru

March 5th-9th: 2nd Test, Mohali

March 13th: 1st T20I, Mohali

March 15th: 2nd T20I, Dharamsala

March 18th: 3rd T20I, Lucknow

South Africa tour of India

After IPL 2022, South Africa will take on the Indian cricket team in a 5-match T20I series in the buildup to ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India vs South Africa 2022 Schedule

June 9th: 1st T20I, Chennai

June 12th: 2nd T20I, Bengaluru

June 14th: 3rd T20I, Nagpur

June 17th: 4th T20I, Rajkot

June 19th: 5th T20I, Delhi

India tour of England

India will head to England to play the postponed fifth Test

The Indian cricket team will take a flight to England after the South Africa series and play the rescheduled 5th Test. A 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series will follow the Test match.

India vs England 2022 Schedule

July 1st-5th: 5th Test, Birmingham

July 7th: 1st T20I, Southampton

July 9th: 2nd T20I, Birmingham

July 10th: 3rd T20I, Nottingham

July 12th: 1st ODI, London

July 14th: 2nd ODI, London

July 17th: 3rd ODI, Manchester

As of now, the Indian cricket team is expected to play the T20 World Cup after the England tour. Since there is a big window open, it should not be a surprise if more matches are added between July and October in 2022.

