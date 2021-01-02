Indian cricket team's schedule for 2021

The Indian cricket team had a mediocre 2020 season. They began the year with back-to-back series wins against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Virat Kohli's men then visited New Zealand for a full-fledged tour. The visitors whitewashed the Blackcaps 5-0 in the T20I series. However, New Zealand bounced back in the other two formats and blanked the Indian cricket team in the ODIs and Tests.

Next, South Africa came to India for an ODI series. The first match did not produce a result, and the rest of the tour before the second ODI because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian cricket then returned to action against Australia in November.

India lost the 3-match ODI series 1-2 but came back in style to beat the hosts 2-1 in the T20I series. After a disastrous outing in Adelaide, the Indian cricket team ended the year with a memorable 8-wicket win in Melbourne.

India will continue its Australian tour in January 2021and there are many matches lined up for the Indian cricket team following the tour in the coming months. Here's a look at their complete schedule for 2021.

Indian cricket team's Australian tour

Can the Indian cricket team retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

The Indian cricket team will play the remaining two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The third Test of the series will take place in Sydney from January 7. Meanwhile, Brisbane will host the final Test from January 15.

India vs. Australia 2020-21 Schedule

Advertisement

January 7th-11th: Australia vs India, third Test, Sydney

January 15th-19th: Australia vs India, fourth Test, Brisbane

England tour of India

England will visit India in February

The reigning world champions England will visit India for the first time after their 2019 Cricket World Cup triumph. The English team will play four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs against the Indian cricket team.

India vs. England 2021 Schedule

February 5th-9th: India vs. England, first Test, Chennai

February 13th-17th: India vs. England, second Test, Chennai

February 24th-28th: India vs. England, third Test, Ahmedabad (Day/Night Test)

March 4th-8th: India vs. England, fourth Test, Ahmedabad

March 12th: India vs. England, first T20I, Ahmedabad

March 14th: India vs. England, second T20I, Ahmedabad

March 16th: India vs. England, third T20I, Ahmedabad

March 18th: India vs. England, fourth T20I, Ahmedabad

March 20th: India vs. England, fifth T20I, Ahmedabad

March 23rd: India vs. England, first ODI, Pune

March 26th: India vs. England, second ODI, Pune

March 28th: India vs. England, third ODI, Pune

India tour of Sri Lanka

Advertisement

The Indian cricket team will have an extended stay in Sri Lanka

After IPL 2021, India will visit Sri Lanka to battle the home team in three ODIs and five T20Is. The selectors might try some new players in the T20I series with the T20 World Cup taking place later this year.

Asia Cup 2021

India and Pakistan will battle for the first time after the 2019 World Cup

The Indian cricket team will stay in Sri Lanka to defend their Asia Cup title. The Men in Blue had won the inaugural Asia Cup T20 tournament. Since 2021 is a T20 World Cup year, the Asian teams will cross swords in the game's shortest format twice in multi-team tournaments.

India tour of Zimbabwe

India will battle Zimbabwe this year

Advertisement

After the Sri Lankan tour, the Indian cricket team will fly to Zimbabwe to compete with the hosts. BCCI might try some new players in this tour as well before the T20 World Cup.

India tour of England

England won the previous Test series against India

Virat Kohli's men have performed brilliantly in overseas conditions. They will have an opportunity to improve their record on English pitches as the two teams will battle it out in a 5-Test series later this year.

England vs. India 2021 Schedule

August 4th-8th: England vs. India, first Test, Nottingham

August 12th-16th: England vs. India, second Test, London (Lord's)

August 25th-29th: England vs. India, third Test, Leeds

September 2nd-6th: England vs. India, fourth Test, London (Oval)

September 10th-14th: England vs. India, fifth Test, Manchester

South Africa tour of India

South Africa will play a series against India before the T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa will play some limited-overs matches against the Indian cricket team. The schedule for this series is not out yet.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

West Indies won the previous T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at home. They will start as the favorites to lift the crown. In the previous edition, India had lost to the West Indies in the semifinals.

New Zealand tour of India

#ADecadeofViratsMastery

Most International Runs For Virat Kohli In A Tour ! This Decade



Ind tour of England - 894



Ind tour of South Africa - 871



India Tour Of Australia - 726



India tour of Australia - 580



India Tour of SL - 573



India Tour of New Zealand - 505 pic.twitter.com/PPFXd1uatH — Chanukya Arch (@Chanukyarch07) December 28, 2019

The New Zealand cricket team will likely stay in India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Black Caps will play two Tests and three T20Is versus India in the final quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

India tour of South Africa

🎥 NEWS: Star India acquires the media rights of Cricket South Africa until the end of the 2023/24 season.



📝 Full details 👉 https://t.co/agSlICPS9M#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/WrYLQjBemI — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 24, 2020

The Indian cricket team will end 2021 with a South African tour. The hosts might battle Virat Kohli's men in the Boxing Day Test match of 2021. This tour will comprise three Tests and three T20Is.