Watch: Indian cricketers participate in a photoshoot ahead of ODI series against Sri Lanka

The Indian squad in Sri Lanka is gearing up for the upcoming white-ball series, which will commence with the first ODI on July 18th. Ahead of the series, Team India players participated in a fun-filled photoshoot to begin the countdown.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video clip on Twitter to keep fans posted about Team India's activities on the island nation. In the clip, we see the likes of Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakravarthy, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal posing for the camera and having fun.

In the second half of the video, the Indian players indulged themselves in indoor and video games to stay entertained. While Mumbai Indians (MI) duo Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar were engaged in a game of pool, Chetan Sakariya was seen playing table tennis with his Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson.

India's vice-captain for the tour, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was playing FIFA sitting on a table. In the end, Karnataka teammates Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey waved to the camera while sharing a light conversation.

The Sri Lanka tour is the debut series for several Indian youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakravarty, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, and Nitish Rana. The senior players are trying to make the newcomers comfortable and welcome by participating in numerous fun activities and team bonding sessions.

Team India's schedule against Sri Lanka

The Shikhar Dhawan-led young Indian contingent will be playing three ODIs and as many T20I matches against hosts Sri Lanka during the course of the tour. The renowned R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all six matches between the two Asian rivals.

The schedule for the ODI and T20I series is as follows:

1st ODI - July 18 (Sunday) | Start time - 3:00 PM (IST)

2nd ODI - July 20 (Tuesday) | Start time - 3:00 PM (IST)

3rd ODI - July 23 (Friday) | Start time - 3:00 PM (IST)

1st T20I - July 25 (Sunday) | Start time - 8:00 PM (IST)

2nd T20I - July 27 (Tuesday) | Start time - 8:00 PM (IST)

3rd T20I - July 29 (Thursday) | Start time - 8:00 PM (IST)

