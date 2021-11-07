India's Gabba heroics is not a template for England

India's victory at the Gabba last summer ended Australia's 31-year streak without a Test loss in Brisbane. India also managed to register the highest successful run chase at the venue, finishing with 7/329. But England, who will look to do the same starting December 8, are not in the same position as India were.

India's Gabba victory offers little hope for England

England captain Joe Root is looking to play without fear of the Gabba this summer as he drew on inspiration from India's heroics last summer. In short, Root said he's sure that the Gabba is no longer a stronghold for the Aussies.

Despite a severely depleted side at the Gabba, India were hardened by an extended presence of two months in Australia. The Gabba Test was the last Test of a four-game series, which followed a suite of T20I and ODI matches.

The Indian side also overcame swathes of adversity in the lead up to the match. An all-out-for-36 disaster in Adelaide only preceded captain Virat Kohli's departure after the first Test. That was before the side crumbled to a stack of injuries, including withdrawals from Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to name a few.

The side's genuine concerns over quarantine settings last year were masked by falsified sentiments of wanting to avoid the Gabba.

The faster, bouncier wickets at the Gabba pose as a clear-cut and pre-conceived mental advantage for the Aussies. The Gabba Test is usually the first Test of the summer, where Australia often catch a touring side fresh on arrival.

Last year, however, India's batters grounded down Australia's fast bowlers over three tests before capitalizing at the Gabba. England will catch Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood raring to go next month. A lack of recent Test matches may be a pitfall for Australia, but their bowlers should be physically fresh.

Mohammed Siraj's figures of 5/73 were also important in securing a stunning victory. Injuries have denied Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Sam Curran the opportunity to represent England, but Ben Stokes will be a welcome addition.

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 3

If history is any barometer, India were seemingly on a greater journey to becoming accustomed to the venue.

Despite playing fewer matches in Brisbane, India have historically been more competitive. Their last three encounters at the Gabba have heralded a three-wicket win, a four-wicket loss and a draw. England's three most recent outings at the Gabba include a 10-wicket loss, a 381-run loss and a draw.

Australia quick to dismiss claims, still fond of the Gabba

Homegrown Queenslander Marnus Labuschagne offered his personal assurance and excitement ahead of the first Test.

He said:

"Obviously in that game (against India at the Gabba last year) the wicket was a little bit flatter that other wickets we have played on there. We get a lot of confidence from playing at the Gabba," he said.

"We need to step it up. Last year we were alright, but from a batting perspective, we need to pile the runs on this summer."

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy also had some cheeky rebuttals to make when speaking to SEN Radio.

He said:

"There is a difference between playing in early December and mid-January. Last year we had a new groundsman. I think he might perform differently this year," he said.

Perhaps Cricket Australia (CA) are acutely aware of extracting every perceived advantage from playing at the Gabba first. CA maintained its original fixtures despite the fact the international border is now open to Victoria and New South Wales.

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 4

Moving the first Test to New South Wales was touted, given the relaxation of border controls in that state. But CA reportedly shut down the proposal, deeming it too risky. England remain destined for the malaise of preparing for the series during hard quarantine in Queensland.

Australia cannot perennially rely on the hope that England may crumble in Brisbane, as England will be touring with a near full-strength squad. However, Australia will no doubt be capable of rebounding to their best form after a lean Test period.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Shane Warne set the scene by claiming no one fears coming to Australia anymore and, by extension, the Gabba. He also raised questions over Australia's squad and recent form.

The first Ashes Test will begin on Wednesday 8 December at the Gabba.

