Former Australian skipper and head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting hilariously asked Australia head coach Andrew McDonald about all-rounder Cameron Green's IPL contract with the franchise.

Green shot to prominence during the bilateral series played in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. After being elevated to open the innings in the T20I series against India in September, Green impressed with his ability to explode in field-restricted overs.

He scored 118 runs in three innings with the help of a couple of fifties. Although Green replaced Josh Inglis in Australia's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, he watched his side's group-stage matches from the sidelines.

The Western Australia player has played 21 T20 matches, including 13 BBL games for the Perth Scorchers thus far. He has scored 245 runs at a strike rate of 137.64, apart from just picking up just five wickets at an economy of 8.90

"I freed up a fair bit of money for Delhi Capitals" - Ricky Ponting on signing Cameron Green in IPL

The 2023 IPL mini-auction is scheduled to get underway on December 23 in Kochi, Kerala. Cameron Green has already registered for the auction and many franchises will have their eyes on the all-rounder.

During his commentary stint for the first Test between Australia and the West Indies in Perth, Ponting cheekily asked McDonald to finalize the deal with Green by the end of the day.

Ponting told McDonald on 7Cricket:

"Maybe not one for here right now Ronny but keep it fine tonight because I am interested to have the IPL conversation with you about Cam (Cameron) Green because I freed up a fair bit of money for Delhi Capitals this year and I want to down look on how much he is actually he is going to be available. So keep it final tonight."

Cameron Green is part of Australia's playing XI against the West Indies in the first Test. The 23-year-old is featuring in his 15th Test since making his debut against India in Adelaide in December 2020. He was also part of Australia's Ashes-winning team under Pat Cummins earlier in January.

