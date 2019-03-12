IPL 2019 Tickets: Where to buy online and how
The Indian Premier League fever is back as the grand tournament is set to begin on March 23 with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match in Chennai.
The schedule for the first two weeks has been released so far while the remaining schedule is expected to be announced in a few days from now.
Tier 2 cities such as Indore, Lucknow, Dharamsala, etc. are gearing up to host the matches once the General Elections begin in India.
The online ticket sales have begun on various websites while the over-the-counter sales will begin closer to the start of the tournament.
Here is how you can buy the tickets for the first two weeks of the tournament:
Note: The online ticket sales have not begun for all franchises yet. Once they begin, it will be updated here. (Tickets for CSK's home games will be available from March 16)
March 23 - CSK vs RCB - Buy Tickets
March 24 - KKR vs SRH - Buy Tickets
March 24 - MI vs DC - Buy Tickets
March 25 - RR vs KXIP - Buy Tickets
March 26 - DC vs CSK - Buy Tickets
March 27 - KKR vs KXIP - Buy Tickets
March 28 - RCB vs MI - Buy Tickets
March 29 - SRH vs RR - Buy Tickets
March 30 - KXIP vs MI - Buy Tickets
March 30 - DC vs KKR - Buy Tickets
March 31 - SRH vs RCB - Buy Tickets
March 31 - CSK vs RR - Buy Tickets
April 1 - KXIP vs DC - Buy Tickets
April 2 - RR vs RCB - Buy Tickets
April 3 - MI vs CSK - Buy Tickets
April 4 - DC vs SRH - Buy Tickets
April 5 - RCB vs KKR - Buy Tickets