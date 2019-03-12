×
IPL 2019 Tickets: Where to buy online and how

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
705   //    12 Mar 2019, 18:59 IST

The IPL will begin on March 23
The IPL will begin on March 23

The Indian Premier League fever is back as the grand tournament is set to begin on March 23 with the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match in Chennai.

The schedule for the first two weeks has been released so far while the remaining schedule is expected to be announced in a few days from now.

Tier 2 cities such as Indore, Lucknow, Dharamsala, etc. are gearing up to host the matches once the General Elections begin in India.

The online ticket sales have begun on various websites while the over-the-counter sales will begin closer to the start of the tournament.

Here is how you can buy the tickets for the first two weeks of the tournament:

Note: The online ticket sales have not begun for all franchises yet. Once they begin, it will be updated here. (Tickets for CSK's home games will be available from March 16)

March 23 - CSK vs RCB - Buy Tickets

March 24 - KKR vs SRH - Buy Tickets

March 24 - MI vs DC - Buy Tickets

March 25 - RR vs KXIP - Buy Tickets

March 26 - DC vs CSK - Buy Tickets

March 27 - KKR vs KXIP - Buy Tickets

March 28 - RCB vs MI - Buy Tickets

March 29 - SRH vs RR - Buy Tickets

March 30 - KXIP vs MI - Buy Tickets

March 30 - DC vs KKR - Buy Tickets

March 31 - SRH vs RCB - Buy Tickets

March 31 - CSK vs RR - Buy Tickets

April 1 - KXIP vs DC - Buy Tickets

April 2 - RR vs RCB - Buy Tickets

April 3 - MI vs CSK - Buy Tickets

April 4 - DC vs SRH - Buy Tickets

April 5 - RCB vs KKR - Buy Tickets

