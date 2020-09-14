IPL 2020: 5 CSK players who could finish with the most Dream11 points

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced a number of setbacks in the lead-up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), but they are still firm favourites to qualify for the playoffs.

MS Dhoni's men face off against the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians, in the first game of IPL 2020 on the 19th September. In the much-awaited tournament, the Dream11 IPL, fantasy cricket is expected to be almost as entertaining as the season itself.

5 CSK players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 5 CSK players who could end the campaign with the most Dream11 points.

Honorable Mention - Kedar Jadhav: The stocky batsman might be promoted to No. 4 in IPL 2020, and with CSK lacking an off-spinner, he is guaranteed to bowl a few overs.

#5 Shane Watson

Watson is reportedly in great touch in the CSK practice games ahead of IPL 2020

Shane Watson played a couple of incredible innings in the finals of IPL 2018 and IPL 2019, but he is yet to truly fire in the league stage. And in IPL 2020, this could all change.

Advertisement

Watson is reportedly in great touch in the CSK practice games in the UAE, and the team management has shown that they are willing to back him through thick and thin. The Australian will be a crucial presence in the top order for the Men in Yellow, and much of their season will hinge on his prowess in the powerplay.

Although Watson doesn't bowl anymore, he could still finish IPL 2020 with a lot of Dream11 points.

#4 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu will have to step up in the absence of Raina

In the absence of vice-captain Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu is expected to play the anchor role by batting at either No. 3 or No. 4. In both positions, he can be expected to notch up healthy scores regularly.

Rayudu had a poor IPL last time around, but with all the players coming back from a very long break and two T20 World Cups on the horizon, he will be keen on giving the selectors something to think about.

The Hyderabad batsman has a lot to play for in IPL 2020, and he is all but guaranteed to bag a significant number of Dream11 points.