IPL 2020: 5 Indian players who were picked at the auction and will feature in the U-19 World Cup

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 09, 2020
Jan 09, 2020 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. While this year’s edition will be the 13th U-19 World Cup, it will be the second one to be held in South Africa.

A total of 16 teams are taking part in the event, and they have been divided into four groups of four each. India are the defending champions in the event. Led by Prithvi Shaw, they won the 2018 event in New Zealand by beating Australia in the final, with Manjot Kalra scoring an unbeaten century.

India are also the most successful team in the tournament, having won the crown four times. Mohammad Kaif, Virat Kohli, and Unmukt Chand are the other captains to have led India to wins in the event.

Five players taking part in this year’s U-19 World Cup have also been chosen by franchises at the IPL 2020 auction. Here’s a look.

#5. Akash Singh

Akash Singh
Akash Singh

A left-arm medium-pace bowler, Akash Singh has been picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh. Singh has played only one T20 game so far, making his debut for Rajasthan against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Singh finished with impressive figures of 2 for 26 in his four overs, getting the big wickets of Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik. Rajasthan, however, lost the game by 39 runs.

A couple of years back, Akash had registered stunning figures of 10 for 0 in an open tournament in Jaipur. Akash has represented the India U-19 team in the 2019 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup as well as the U-19 Challenger Cup.

#4. Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi

The fast bowler, who will lead the Indian attack at the U-19 World Cup, Kartik Tyagi has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for an impressive Rs 1.3 crore. The 19-year-old made his Ranji Trophy debut for Uttar Pradesh against Railways in 2017. Kartik did a decent job with 1 for 25 and 2 for 15. Railways, however, won the game by 21 runs.

Tyagi got the nod to feature in the Ranji Trophy at 17 after an impressive performance in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he played a key role in UP's victory against defending champions Vidarbha. In the youth ODI series in England last year, he claimed nine wickets in five games. Tyagi also picked up six wickets in three games in the Under-19 series against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Indian Cricket Team India Under 19 Cricket Prithvi Shaw Priyam Garg
