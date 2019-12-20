IPL 2020: All you need to know about Kings XI Punjab's 2 crore buy Ravi Bishnoi

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 14:11 IST SHARE

Ravi Bishnoi playing for India Under-19

Rajasthan's Ravi Bishnoi got a big boost yesterday as he found himself right in the middle of a bidding war between IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. After some intense bidding, Punjab came out on top as they bagged the 19-year old for INR 2 crores.

The tall and lanky leg-spinner brings along decent hitting abilities late in the batting order and is more than just a bunny with the bat. Capable of bowling the orthodox leg-spinners to good effect, Bishnoi also possesses an amazing googly which is hard to read from his action.

Looking at his statistics so far, Ravi Bishnoi claimed four wickets in four games for Rajasthan in the 2018-19 season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, bowling at an impressive average of 19.75. However, he played only two games at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, taking two wickets in the process. His is also quite capable with the bat and can be a handful lower down the order. In their semi-final clash against Tamil Nadu in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Bishnoi played in place of Rahul Chahar and scored a valuable 22 runs with the bat.

Ravi Bishnoi was bought by KXIP for INR 2 Cr

In five Vijay Hazare games for Rajasthan, he took seven wickets and registered best figures of three for 49 runs. Bishnoi was also a part of India A squad in the Deodhar Trophy where he played one game and took only a single wicket while leaking 63 runs in eight overs against India C.

Having made his List A debut against Jammu and Kashmir in September this year Bishnoi has taken eight wickets at an economy of 5.63 in six List A games since then. However, looking at his 12 wickets from seven youth ODIs at an impressive economy of 4.37 was convincing enough for the franchisees to put faith and invest in him.

The above performances aren't a clear reflection of his credentials with both and ball. With more games under his belt with the Kings XI Punjab franchise, Bishnoi can only improve from here on. Guidance from his idol and head coach Anil Kumble will only act as a boost for the young wrist spinner who is bound for the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa early next year.