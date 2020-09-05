Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has opined that all-rounder Jalaj Saxena would be a very good option to replace veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in the Chennai Super Kings squad.

Dasgupta stated that the 33-year-old has an ample amount of experience across all formats of the game and would prove to be a more-than-handy option for MS Dhoni's side.

Jalaj Saxena's form in white-ball cricket, especially in the T20s, has been impressive as he has picked up 49 wickets in 54 T20s at an economy rate of 6.92. He also bats in the top order and has scored 633 runs in the shortest format.

Deep Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo:

“I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement. He’s someone who has got a lot of experience not just in red-ball cricket but also in white-ball cricket he’s been around for a while."

CSK will surely miss Harbhajan Singh in IPL 2020: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta also opined that CSK would surely miss Harbhajan Singh's services in IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Since the entire tournament will only be played at three venues, Deep Dasgupta believes that the pitches will experience more wear and tear and will assist the spinners a lot. He, therefore, believes that CSK would miss the experience of Harbhajan Singh:

“In the 2nd half of the tournament, those pitches will get tired, there will ware and tear so it will definitely help the spinners. From the experience part, yes (they will miss him), and of course he was only off-spinner."

He added:

"He didn’t play much after last season but with someone of that experience, you have to back them and that’s what CSK has done. So they will miss him, maybe not too much but a bit for sure.”

It will be interesting to see who ultimately replaces the third-highest wicket-taker ever in the history of the IPL.