IPL 2022 Auction: 3 best Shreyas Iyer knocks in the IPL

A top-order batsman from Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer is known for his classical shots embedded with brute power.

He entered the big time when Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) snared him at the 2015 IPL auction for a staggering INR 2.6 crore. He justified his selection byscoring 439 runs in 14 matches, including four fifties.

Since then, Iyer has grown in stature and went onto lead Delhi before Rishabh Pant was replaced last season when he was ruled out due to injury. He was eventually released ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

He will head into the IPL 2022 mega auction scheduled in February with a couple of teams eyeing to rope in the dashing Team India international. On that note, let's take a look at the 3 best knocks of Shreyas Iyer in IPL.

#3 88* vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2020)

The Delhi Capitals captain came into the game after a slow start to the campaign. He got starts in the previous three games but failed to convert them into big knocks. As a result, he was determined to make a substantial contribution in this one.

He came out after Delhi got off to a flying start in the powerplays and didn't take much time to get into the action.

Shreyas Iyer paced his innings brilliantly. The cricketer from Mumbai scored 47 off the first 25 deliveries, with Delhi at 151/1 with five overs to go. Iyer entered fifth gear in the final phase, scoring 41 runs off the last 13 balls he faced.

Iyer's propelled Delhi Capitals to 228 runs, which proved to be enough for the Knight Riders, who failed 18 runs short.

#2 93* vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2018)

Playing his first game since replacing Gautam Gambhir as Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) captain, Shreyas Iyer smacked a 40-ball unbeaten 93, which included three fours and 10 towering sixes. This was the highest score by anyone on captaincy debut at the time.

Iyer came out to bat after Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro got Delhi off to a breezy start. He took time to settle in, scoring 32 off 22 balls while Prithvi Shaw scored the bulk of the runs. But once Shaw got out, the Delhi skipper changed gears, amassing his next 61 runs off just 18 balls.

He thrived under pressure, ending Delhi's losing streak in the tournament and also registering a 55-run win over the Knight Riders.

#1 96 vs Gujarat Lions (IPL 2017)

Chasing a steep target of 196 runs, Delhi were off to a dreadful start and were reeling at 15/2 with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant back in the hut.

Coming in at No.4, Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a timely knock. His 50 came off 33 balls, a steady pace given the uncertainty at the other end. But even as wickets fell, he launched a merciless assault, scoring his next 46 off 24 balls.

Iyer pierced the gaps, punished the bad balls and pushed Delhi’s chase forward in what was a clinical knock, his highest in the IPL. He put up a partnership of 61 in just 27 balls alongside Pat Cummins and brought down the equation to only 15 off 12 balls.

However, he couldn't bat until the end to see his team through. But Amit Mishra ensured Iyer's efforts didn't go in vain.

