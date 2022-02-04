IPL 2022 Auction: 3 uncapped Indian bowlers with a base price of ₹20 lakh who should get decent bids

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is just a few days away. A total of 590 players will go under the hammer during the two-day auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. As many as 370 cricketers from India and 220 overseas players have registered their names in various price brackets.

Among the 590 cricketers, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped cricketers and 7 belong to Associate Nations. Over the years, a number of uncapped players from both India and overseas have made a name for themselves in the IPL. The tournament provides a wonderful opportunity for youngsters and domestic cricketers to mix with international legends and learn from them.

During IPL 2021, a then uncapped player, Harshal Patel, claimed the Purple Cap for a record-equaling 32 wickets in a season. He has since gone on to represent India in a couple of T20 matches. This year as well, a number of uncapped cricketers will be keen to make an impact.

IPL 2022 Auction: Will these uncapped Indian bowlers get picked?

Rather surprisingly, Avesh Khan, who was one of the star performers for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021, has placed himself in the ₹20 lakh category. He is definitely going to be picked by one of the 10 franchises.

We look at three other uncapped Indian bowlers who have impressed in domestic cricket and could get decent bids.

#1 Chama Milind

Hyderabad left-arm seamer Chama Milind

Hyderabad’s Chama Milind was the leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021-22 tournament. The left-arm seamer claimed 18 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.61 and an economy rate of 8.41. He picked up two five-wicket hauls during the T20 event. Milind blew away Uttar Pradesh with figures of 5 for 8 as Hyderabad successfully defended a total of 147.

His other five-fer in the T20 event came against Uttarakhand. The 27-year-old picked up 5 for 16 to bowl Hyderabad to a 61-run win. Milind also picked up a six-fer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter against Jharkhand. The performance went in vain though, as Jharkhand won the contest by 36 runs.

WEAREORANGEARMY @weareorangearmy HYDERABAD PLAYERS IN IPL 2022 AUCTION



N.Tilak Varma 20L

Tanmay Agarwal 20L

Tanaya Tyagarajan 20L

Chama Milind 20L

Hanuman Vihar 50L

Rahul Buddhi 20L

Yudhvir Charaka 20L

Kartikeya Kak 20L

K.Bhagat Varma 20L

Chinntla readdi 20L

Manish Reddy 20L

Ajaydev Goud 20L

Micki Jaiswal 20L HYDERABAD PLAYERS IN IPL 2022 AUCTIONN.Tilak Varma 20LTanmay Agarwal 20LTanaya Tyagarajan 20LChama Milind 20LHanuman Vihar 50LRahul Buddhi 20LYudhvir Charaka 20LKartikeya Kak 20LK.Bhagat Varma 20LChinntla readdi 20LManish Reddy 20L Ajaydev Goud 20LMicki Jaiswal 20L

Since left-arm seamers are always in demand in the IPL, Milind could be in with a good chance of bagging a contract considering his impressive recent form. He has been picked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier but was relatively raw then.

With the experience of 53 T20 games, in which he has claimed 83 scalps, Milind could finally get a decent chance to showcase his skills in the IPL.

#2 Yash Thakur

Vidarbha’s medium pacer Yash Thakur. Pic: Vidarbha Cricket Association

Vidarbha’s Yash Thakur had a memorable Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. The 23-year-old right-arm medium pacer was the leading wicket-taker in the 50-over tournament, claiming 18 wickets in seven matches at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 5.72. He claimed one five-wicket and one four-wicket haul, with his best of 5 for 53 coming against Himachal Pradesh. Thakur’s fine effort restricted HP to 213 and Vidarbha eased to a seven-wicket victory.

Thakur was impressive in the preceding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 as well. He picked up 11 scalps in seven games at a strike rate of 12 and an excellent economy rate of 5.95. The young pacer has a handy knack of picking up wickets at regular intervals, which was on show in the two recent domestic events he featured in.

Having made his T20 debut towards the end of 2018, Thakur has done well in a short career so far. In 27 games, he has claimed 40 scalps at a strike rate of 12.8 and an economy of 6.49. IPL franchises would have been following his performances and should be impressed.

#3 Cheepurapalli Stephen

Andhra Pradesh left-arm seamer Cheepurapalli Stephen. Pic: Twitter

A left-arm pacer from Andhra Pradesh, Cheepurapalli Stephen finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He picked up 14 wickets in five matches at an average of 8.57 and a brilliant economy rate of 6.05. Stephen’s best of 4 for 11 came against Himachal Pradesh in a match in Vadodara. It was an excellent effort, albeit in a losing cause, as Andhra Pradesh faltered in a chase of 149.

The 28-year-old was in wicket-taking form right through the tournament, picking up three-wicket hauls against Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. Stephen also claimed three wickets in Andhra’s close two-wicket victory over Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

🏏CricDomestic🏏 @_CricDomestic

W - 14

ER - 6.05



Good times coming for him very soon. He was with SRH as net bowler.



#Andhra #CricDomestic Cheepurapalli Stephen. Highest wicket taker of the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy so far -W - 14ER - 6.05Good times coming for him very soon. He was with SRH as net bowler. Cheepurapalli Stephen. Highest wicket taker of the #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy so far -W - 14ER - 6.05Good times coming for him very soon. He was with SRH as net bowler. #Andhra #CricDomestic https://t.co/M4rurY7GkD

The left-armer made his domestic debut back in 2013 and has claimed 92 wickets in 27 first-class matches at an average of 26.71. His T20 numbers are pretty good as well - 56 scalps in 35 games at a strike rate of 13.6 and an economy rate of 6.58. Stephen would be a tad disappointed if he doesn’t get picked at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

