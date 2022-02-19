IPL 2022 Auction: DC's strongest playing XI on paper

After years of middling performances, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have established themselves as one of the powerhouses of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Smart auction business has led to DC making the playoffs in each of the last three IPL seasons, with one final appearance and two top-two finishes to show for.

However, it's time for DC - and all the other franchises - to start afresh. The IPL 2022 mega auction has brought a new-look squad to the hands of Ricky Ponting and the rest of the support staff, despite the team having retained the maximum of four players ahead of the event.

DC's squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Here is DC's strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

DC needed to replace the weight of runs Shikhar Dhawan provided at the top of the order, and they did just that. 2021 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament David Warner will partner the exciting Prithvi Shaw at the top, making up one of the most formidable opening combinations in IPL 2022.

Middle Order: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan

BBL - Scorchers v Renegades

Mitchell Marsh can bat anywhere in the middle order, but DC might be best served using him at No. 3. The all-rounder has excelled at the position for Australia and has also batted in the top order in the Big Bash League and will come into IPL 2022 on the back of a prolific season.

Rishabh Pant, captain and wicket-keeper, will obviously be part of the middle order, while Rovman Powell will add some more firepower to a fearsome top five. Sarfaraz Khan, who is piling on runs in the Ranji Trophy and has immense potential that is yet to be tapped into, could finally find a home in DC.

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur

India v New Zealand - T20 International

DC's spin-bowling all-rounders played for the franchise last year and showed their utility in both departments. Although neither Axar Patel nor Lalit Yadav are potent wicket-taking options, they can stem the flow of runs and contribute valuable runs with the bat. DC's new signing, Shardul Thakur, is expected to provide wicket-taking impetus in the middle overs and strike a few lusty blows if needed.

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

DC splashed the cash on Indian fast bowlers at the IPL 2022 auction, with Khaleel Ahmed proving to be the most expensive. So the pacy left-arm seamer could partner Anrich Nortje, although the IPL 2020 finalists have other alternatives in Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ripal Patel.

DC's strongest playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

