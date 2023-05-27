IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Start time, star attractions, date and venue details

IPL 2023 closing ceremony will take place tomorrow evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Like the previous edition of the Ieague, the BCCI has decided to conduct a grand closing ceremony before the final match of the season.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in this year's IPL final. The two teams also met in the first match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where GT defeated CSK. A grand opening ceremony preceded that game.

Now before the Titans and the Super Kings lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium once again, here are some important details you need to know about this year's closing ceremony.

At what time will IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony start?

The start time for the closing ceremony is 6:00 PM IST. A ceremony of around 30 minutes will take place before Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni walk out for the toss one last time in IPL 2023.

TV broadcaster Star Sports will begin the live coverage from 5:30 PM IST onwards, whereas the coverage on JioCinema will likely start around 6:00 PM IST.

Star attractions

The BCCI has announced four big performances for the closing ceremony and the mid-innings show in IPL 2023 Final. Singer King and music producer Nucleya will perform in the closing ceremony, while singers Divine and Jonita Gandhi have been announced for a special IPL mid-show.

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony date and venue details

The date for the IPL 2023 closing ceremony is May 28. The venue for the ceremony is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Like the opening ceremony, fans should expect some electrifying performances in the closing ceremony of the season as well.

The match between GT and CSK should also be quite entertaining. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

