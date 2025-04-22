IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs DC match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Lucknow for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Tuesday, April 22. The two sides met earlier in the tournament as Delhi beat Lucknow by one wicket.

LSG have had an impressive run so far this season. They have won five out of their eight matches and have 10 points with three defeats. Their previous game against Rajasthan Royals resulted in a narrow two-run win.

On the other hand, DC have five wins from seven games and 10 points with two losses. However, Delhi are coming off a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans.

LSG will not only want to avenge their loss from their previous meeting, but will also look to build on their win from the previous game. Meanwhile, DC will aim to bounce back from their loss in the last game.

Here is a look at three players who could take the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between the two sides.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs DC match

#3 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v's Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Digvesh Rathi has often been among the wickets this season. He has bagged nine wickets in eight games at an average of 26.44 and an economy rate of 7.43.

Although he went wicket-less in their previous game, Digvesh returned with figures of 0/30 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.5. Playing in his first-ever IPL season, the young spinner has impressed with his ability to pick wickets.

With LSG eyeing to avenge their loss from the earlier meeting against DC, Digvesh will be expected to do well at home.

#2 Shardul Thakur

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

Known to have a golden arm, LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur has lived up to the reputation with his bowling display this season. He is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps from eight games at an average of 25.66 and a strike-rate of 14.00.

Although he was expensive in the previous game against Rajasthan, where he went for 34 runs off three overs, he picked up the key wicket of Nitish Rana.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in good rhythm with the ball in the ongoing IPL season. With 12 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.58 and an economy rate of just 6.25, he is the leading wicket-taker for DC.

While he dismissed just one batter, Sai Sudharsan, in the last match against Gujarat Titans, he gave away only 30 runs from his four overs. Given the conditions in Lucknow, Kuldeep will be an important asset with the ball for Delhi.

Against the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav's performance with the ball will be crucial for the visitors.

