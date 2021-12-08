5 players who could earn big deals at IPL Auction 2022 by performing well in BBL

IPL Auction 2022 will most likely be held in January. As always, the IPL franchises will have an eye on the Big Bash League which takes place in Australia every summer. Fans saw the likes of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith earn massive contracts at the previous IPL auction after they performed well in the Big Bash League.

The same trend could continue at IPL Auction 2022 because the 11th edition of the BBL is currently underway in Australia. Eight teams, namely the Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers are in the competition.

Players from across the world have reached Australia to participate in the Big Bash League. The following five names could earn big deals at IPL Auction 2022 if they impress the franchises with their BBL performance.

#1 Chris Lynn, Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn plays for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League

Brisbane Heat opener Chris Lynn has an exceptional record in the BBL. The 31-year-old has played 91 matches, scoring 2,799 runs at a strike rate of 150.97. Lynn was one of the most expensive players in the IPL 2018 Mega Auction. The Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out ₹9.4 crore to acquire his services.

However, Lynn's price went down in 2020. The Mumbai Indians managed to sign him at his base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL Auction 2020. Lynn was released by MI ahead of IPL Auction 2022. If the Aussie performs well for Brisbane in the BBL, his IPL salary could soon increase.

#2 Adam Zampa, Melbourne Stars

Adam Zampa could be a top pick at IPL Auction 2022

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had signed him as a replacement player for Kane Richardson in 2020. RCB retained Zampa for the 2021 season, but the leg-spinner didn't feature at all last season.

The Aussie performed brilliantly in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. If Zampa continues in the same vein for the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2021/22, he will probably earn a big deal from a franchise at IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Matthew Wade, Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade will captain Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2021/22

Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade impressed the cricket universe with his incredible batting performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Pakistan. Wade is now set to captain the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

The southpaw went unsold at the IPL Auction 2021. However, if Wade can score runs consistently for Hobart in BBL 2021/22, he could return to the IPL after a decade by earning a contract at the 2022 IPL Auction.

#4 Sandeep Lamichhane, Hobart Hurricanes

Former Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will represent the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2021/22. The Nepal international failed to attract any bids at the previous IPL Auction.

However, an excellent performance for Hobart could turn things around for Lamichhane. If he delivers the goods for the Hurricanes, he could emerge as one of the top picks at IPL Auction 2022.

#5 Alex Hales, Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales has been one of the top performers in the T20 arena over the last few years. He has amassed 1,474 runs in 48 BBL matches at a strike rate of 151.8. The England batter has smacked 70 maximums in the league.

However, the IPL franchises have not shown much interest in him. Hales has had stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the past, but the 32-year-old has only played six IPL matches in his career.

With the number of IPL teams increasing ahead of IPL Auction 2022, the chances of Hales earning a contract this year are high. He can increase his chances further by performing well in the BBL.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava