IPL Auction 2022: 3 players who could return to IPL after a decade

The IPL Auction 2022 promises to be an exciting event, and players from across the globe are likely to be part of the mega auction.

Some of the greatest cricketers of all time have participated in the past 14 editions of the Indian Premier League that began back in 2008. However, not every player could have a long career in the tournament. Players like Ricky Ponting, Andrew Flintoff, TM Dilshan, Angelo Mathews, Colin de Grandhomme and many more failed to impress in the IPL despite performing exceptionally well in international cricket.

While some players never returned to the IPL after going unsold once, players like Colin Ingram, Cheteshwar Pujara and Dale Steyn have made comebacks to the tournament after missing multiple seasons.

IPL Auction 2022 will be the biggest auction of the decade

IPL Auction 2022 will feature 10 teams, meaning there are more spots for players this year than they have been in the last decade. The only other 10-team IPL season took place back in 2011.

The new teams and even the existing ones will try to sign some experienced players at IPL Auction 2022. On that note, here's a look at three cricketers who could return to the IPL after a decade-long absence.

#1 Fidel Edwards - Last played in IPL 2009

Fidel Edwards has not played an IPL game since 2009 but could earn a deal at IPL Auction 2022

39-year-old fast bowler Fidel Edwards returned to international cricket earlier this year. Playing for the West Indies team, Edwards bowled impressive spells during the Men in Maroon's home T20I season.

Edwards has been impressive in the Abu Dhabi T10 League as well. He has the pace and variations to trouble the opposition batters. So far in his T20 career, Edwards has picked up 112 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls.

His last IPL appearance came for the Deccan Chargers in 2009. Edwards won the trophy that year, and it will be interesting to see if the former IPL champion gets a contract at IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Matthew Wade - Last played in IPL 2011

Matthew Wade can expect a contract at IPL Auction 2022 after winning ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade played a massive role in Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 triumph earlier this month. The southpaw played a game-changing knock of 41 runs against Pakistan that helped the Aussies qualify for the summit clash.

Wade has great numbers in the shortest format of the game. He has played 130 T20 matches, scoring over 3,000 runs, including one century and 19 fifties.

The Aussie played three matches for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2011 and has not been a part of the IPL since. Wade's chances of receiving a bid at IPL Auction 2022 are high after his T20 World Cup 2021 heroics.

#3 Shrikant Wagh - Last played in IPL 2011

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



Our ex-Royal carries on the flame 🔥



#HallaBol Shrikant Wagh matched Anil Kumble's 10-wicket feat by taking all 10 wickets against Middlesbrough driving Stokesley Cricket Club to a massive win! 💥Our ex-Royal carries on the flame 🔥 Shrikant Wagh matched Anil Kumble's 10-wicket feat by taking all 10 wickets against Middlesbrough driving Stokesley Cricket Club to a massive win! 💥Our ex-Royal carries on the flame 🔥#HallaBol https://t.co/OMQXEfB3Qj

Indian left-arm pacer Shrikant Wagh was brilliant for Goa in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. The 33-year-old picked up 10 wickets in five matches and was the team's most successful bowler.

Notably, Wagh took a four-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu during the group stage and helped Goa become the only team to defeat the eventual champions. Wagh's last IPL game was in 2011 when he played for the Pune Warriors. He even played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

It would be interesting to see if any of the three names mentioned makes a comeback to the IPL after a decade.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee