Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has stated that it is always a pleasure to play under the leadership of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. The 31-year-old was picked up by the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL 2020 auction last year.

Dhoni is known for helping slower bowlers by giving them advice from behind the stumps. This is why Chawla feels that it will be great for him to play with the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Piyush Chawla revealed that he was very happy when he learnt that he was going to be playing under MS Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings because of the way the 39-year-old legend mentors the spinners in his team. In an interview with cricket.com, he said:

“It’s always a pleasure playing under Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), because we all know what kind of a captain he is. He is one of the best in the world. As a bowler you enjoy playing under somebody like Mahi Bhai.”

“Obviously first reaction was I was quite happy. As you are talking about a lot of spinners but we all know how Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) plays around with the spinners. So that will be really good for me and for the team. It is also very important to have healthy competition in the team.”

Will get to learn a lot of things from Harbhajan Singh: Piyush Chawla

The Chennai Super Kings have many experienced spinners in their squad in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, etc. Piyush Chawla is, therefore, really happy to join the Chennai-based franchise as he would get to learn a lot from such veterans.

With spinners like Ravindra Jadeja, Tahir, Karn Sharma and Harbhajan already in the squad, Piyush Chawla expressed his excitement at the healthy competition that will be present in the team.

Speaking of Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla said:

“The good part is when I go there I will get to learn lot of things from Bhajju Pa (Harbhajan Singh). We all know Imran Tahir, what kind of a bowler he is and his energy level even at this age. So it will be fantastic to play with these guys.”

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening, thereby bringing an end to an illustrious career. However, he will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020.