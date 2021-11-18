Jhye Richardson will ease Australia's rotation decisions

Australia's fast-bowling stocks have been bolstered by the inclusion of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser in their 15-man squad for the Ashes. However, the usual fast-bowling suspects of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will again be expected to line up as a trio in the first Test.

Should the need to rotate quicks arise— an almost taboo debate— the side should be well-placed. Any pre-emptive rotation policy this summer looks destined to be warranted by form rather than needless rest.

The squad, which was announced yesterday, will be in place for the first two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Richardson inching closer to Ashes berth

Jhye Richardson has played in three out of four outings for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield, picking up 16 wickets along the way. Despite battling an injury earlier in the season, his figures of 3/38 and 5/23 against Queensland in the most recent round of the Shield have propelled him into Ashes contention.

He took five wickets against South Australia and three against Tasmania (from just 16 overs), and has even chipped in with a half-century with the bat at No.9.

"I’m probably five or six kilos heavier than last year so that’s actually probably put me in good stead to be able to get through the crease quite nicely."



Michael Neser has consistently performed well in the Sheffield Shield, but is yet to play Test cricket for the Aussies. Richardson has seemingly leapfrogged Neser in selectors' minds.

Richardson has compiled a compelling case for his inclusion on the basis of his form and not just as a chop-out for Australia's quicks who need a rest. He has already played two Test matches against Sri Lanka in 2019 with a return of six wickets.

His recall to the playing 11 at some stage during the Ashes series appears imminent, and brave discretion could be used by selectors in unleashing him at the Gabba. It may be tempting, given he dominated Queensland there in the Shield.

Nonetheless, his role in this series will be crucial if Australia's recent history against England and India is anything to go by. Last year, Starc, Cummins and Hazelwood played all four Tests, but were unable to bowl Australia to victory in the third and fourth Tests. That enabled India to enact a spectacular come-from-behind series win with an unlikely draw in Sydney and a record-breaking win at the Gabba.

Former Australian batter Ricky Ponting said Richardson's pace would definitely be welcomed at some point in the series.

"I think one thing we all learnt last summer is how hard it is to get those same three fast bowlers through an entire series. So I'll reckon they'll think about when the right time is to bring a guy out of a Test match, probably with conditions not suiting someone … to freshen those guys up. I think Jhye would be the next cab off the rank," he said.

Australia's away Ashes campaign in 2019— a two-all series draw— was considered a marked success. Despite the differing fast bowling conditions, Peter Siddle and James Pattinson were used alongside Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins in that series. It was an astute, considered masterplan that should be drawn upon again, and accommodate Richardson this time around.

Additionally, Richardson and Neser are the only fast bowlers in the squad with Sheffield Shield matches under their belt this season. Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins have all been playing a stack of white-ball cricket, namely the IPL and the T20 World Cup. Cummins hasn't played a first-class match since February, while Starc and Hazlewood haven't done so since April. They will have just a three-day intra-squad match next month to prepare for the Ashes.

Richardson's stellar form and the potential merits of a rest-rotation policy should be a combination embraced by Australia.

Fast bowling is the most physically challenging discipline in cricket, separating it from other motions and dynamics in the sport. There are so many different factors to be accounted for when compiling a group of bowlers. Any small shift may spark a suite of successful outings or be detrimental to the side's fortunes.

Pat Cummins has been outspoken and wary of needless rest and rotation, but also remained content with Richardson's prospects this summer.

"The great thing is we've got a huge stable of fast bowlers. So yeah, I don't think it'll be a huge issue if someone's not able to get up for a Test or someone's just red-lining a little bit. Someone else can slot in. I'd be surprised if the same four bowlers were used for all five Tests. That's pretty rare, especially the five-Test match summer. But I certainly won't be putting my hand up to be rested unless I've got something going wrong," he said.

"It's great to see him (Jhye Richardson) get back and bowling well, fully fit, and hopefully he kind of starts off where he left off against Sri Lanka a few years ago."

