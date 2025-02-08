KL Rahul vs Harry Brook - comparing their stats after 21 ODIs

India and England are engaged in a three-match ODI series, with the second game scheduled for Sunday, February 9, in Cuttack. The Men in Blue put up a brilliant performance in the first ODI, played on February 6 in Nagpur.

Batting first, England were bowled out for 248, with Jos Buttler (52) and Jacob Bethell (51) scoring fifties. In response, Shubman Gill (87) led the way for India, receiving significant support from Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52), as the hosts secured a four-wicket victory.

However, two players — one from each team — failed to make an impact with the bat. For England, Harry Brook was dismissed for a duck off three balls, continuing his struggles from the T20I series.

From India's perspective, KL Rahul was dismissed for just two runs off nine balls. The Karnataka batter will be under immense pressure to perform in the upcoming game, with Rishabh Pant waiting on the bench.

As both Rahul and Brook aim to prove themselves in the upcoming ODIs, let's compare their statistics after 21 matches in the format.

Comparing the stats of KL Rahul and Harry Brook after 21 ODIs

#1 Most runs

KL Rahul's ODI stats reflect his impressive career so far, with the right-handed batter amassing 2,853 runs in 78 matches at an average of 48.35, including 18 fifties and seven centuries. However, his ODI career didn’t start on the best note, as he managed just 592 runs from his first 21 games.

In contrast, England’s Harry Brook has outperformed Rahul in terms of runs scored in his first 21 ODIs, having accumulated 719 runs so far.

#2 Average and Strike rate

KL Rahul scored 592 runs in his first 21 ODIs, averaging 37 with a strike rate of 77.39. In comparison, Harry Brook has scored 719 runs in the same number of games, averaging 37.84 and boasting a strike rate of 106.36.

#3 Most fifty-plus scores

In his first 21 ODIs, KL Rahul scored four fifties and one century. His maiden century came in his debut game against Zimbabwe in 2016 at Harare Sports Club, where he remained unbeaten on 100 off 115 balls.

On the other hand, Harry Brook has scored five fifties and one century in the same number of games. His landmark knock came against Australia in 2024 at Riverside Ground, where he played an outstanding innings of 110* off 94 balls.

#4 Most single-digit scores

A batter is not guaranteed to score in every match. In his first 21 ODIs, KL Rahul was dismissed for single-digit scores on six occasions. Similarly, Harry Brook has also been dismissed for single-digit scores six times in his first 21 ODIs.

Conclusion

KL Rahul didn’t have the best start to his ODI career, but he has flourished since moving to the middle order, with both his average and strike rate improving significantly compared to his performance in the first 21 games.

On the other hand, England’s Harry Brook has scored more runs than Rahul, with a similar average but a better strike rate. The 25-year-old will be looking to build on his strong start and continue to develop his ODI career.

